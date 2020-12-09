Women’s basketball pulls another win over Weber State 84-58

The Boise State women’s basketball team pulled out another win against Weber State 84-58 on Sunday, Dec. 6 at ExtraMile Arena.

With a win over the College of Idaho days prior, freshmen Mary Kay Naro and Alexis Mark were individuals to watch during the game.

“I thought the post group as a whole, in terms of depth, is potentially the best we’ve ever had,” said Head Coach Gordy Presnell.

Presnell says he was impressed with how both of his student-athletes have played. Presnell also says he is proud of how his group of student-athletes have handled this unpredictable season.

The team was shut down twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Presnell confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 roughly six weeks ago.

With a 1 p.m. tip-off, the Broncos had a slow start, but picked up the energy minutes into the first quarter.

Unlike Friday’s game, redshirt senior center Mallory McGwire was dressed to start for the Broncos. She was the first to put points up on the board for her team.

“She does a lot for me,” Mark said. “Not only does she get offensive and defensive boards, she takes up key defenders and it’s hard to drive on her. For the team, she does a lot for us. Also she can facilitate the court.”

The bench cheered after junior guard Jade Loville hit a jumper with eight minutes left in the second quarter. Shortly after, Mary Kay had a steal to a layup which put the Broncos in the lead by 10.

With one minute remaining in the half, Loville passed the ball to junior forward Rachel Bowers who shot a 3-pointer. The Broncos were up 40-24 against the Wildcats at the half.

[Photo of the Boise State women’s basketball team in their recent game against Weber State]

Photo by Mackenzie Hudson | The Arbiter

Redshirt freshman forward Chimna Njoku was aggressive both in the paint and on defense throughout the entire game. Presnell spoke on the importance of having Njoku in the lineup.

“There were a number of factors as to why we recruited her. She’s a 4.0 student, pre-med, gonna be a pediatrician and she is Idaho State player of the year. She’s just a fantastic person,” Presnell said.

After halftime, Naro was the first to score with a layup.

McGwire did not return in the first half after her two personal fouls, but shot a 3-pointer with 7:53 on the clock in the third quarter. She kept that momentum with a layup minutes after.

As the clock ticked down in the fourth quarter, freshmen forwards Abby Muse and Elodie Lalotte had layups that pushed the Broncos well ahead of the Wildcats.

To finish out the game, redshirt freshman forward Kimora Sykes shot two 3-pointers. These were her first 3-pointers of the season and her first time to score during this game.

The Broncos will be on the road this week to play Eastern Washington on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

“We’re gonna take tomorrow off and then get after it,” Presnell said. “We always play Eastern tough, they have some Idaho kids on their team and are very well coached.”