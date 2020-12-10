What the Student Media staff is watching

Stuck at home, nervous about politics and stressed about school? Here are the top television and movie recommendations from the Student Media staff for taking a break and escaping reality.

[Photo of a hot mug in front of a Netflix screen]

Photo by John Mark Smith | Pexels

“She-ra and the Princesses of Power” – Paige Wirta, opinion editor, The Arbiter

“Recently, I’ve been watching She-ra and the Princesses of Power on Netflix. It’s a cartoon series with five seasons following Adora and her friends fighting to save their planet. With great POC and LGBT representation, it’s a show perfect for anyone. It’s a fantasy-action series with beautiful illustrations and an intriguing and surprisingly deep plot-line.”

“Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood” – Abi Millet, illustrator, The Arbiter

“‘Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood’ was the first anime I watched at the start of quarantine. It is centered around two brothers whose relationship is so iconic, heartwarming and realistic. It also has well developed female characters. And a plot that’s full of action humor and mystery. It also deals with heavy topics like the value of human life and the moral boundaries in scientific exploration.”

“Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood” can be streamed on Netflix.

“Taskmaster” – Wyatt Sherod, general manager, Pulse Radio

“A show I’ve been super into recently is the British game show/panel show Taskmaster. Each season, 5 comedians are chosen to compete in a series of tasks given out by the taskmaster Greg Davies. These range from ‘conceal as much of this pineapple on your person as possible’ to ‘move three exercise balls to the top of a hill, moving only one at a time.’ Of course, the comedians attempt to find loopholes and ridiculous ways of solving each task. Seasons 1-7 are on YouTube right now in full and they are adding new seasons on YouTube all the time. The show had a very short version in the US, but it ended after one season.”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” – Madi Jones, news reporter, The Arbiter

“I absolutely love the show ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) is a talented care-free cop who isn’t used to following the rules. When Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) becomes Brooklyn’s 99th precinct newest captain, Jake is forced to step up and respect the badge. Detective Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) plays a competitive, hard-working cop and Jake’s love interest. The show also features Terry Crews as Sergeant Terry Jeffords, who is a loveable family man. If you want a show to give you a good laugh and have heartfelt moments, I recommend that you start binging on Hulu!”

“The Dragon Prince” – Jordan Barno, graphic designer, Student Media

“I absolutely love ‘The Dragon Prince.’ If you are a fan of ‘Avatar: the Last Airbender’ and ‘Legend of Korra,’ I would recommend this show. It is made by the same team and the voice actor for Sokka, voices the main character Callum. Plus, there are a lot of other easter eggs from the previous shows. ‘The Dragon Prince’ is a highly binge-able three season show about a world where dragons (obviously), magic, elves and humans all try to live in harmony. But everything changed when the dragon prince was stolen from his home.”

“The Dragon Prince” can be streamed on Netflix.

“Lovecraft Country” – Trisha Kangas, social media coordinator, Student Media

“I like ‘Lovecraft Country’ because it’s just done very well. It feels down to earth somehow for a sci-fi show, the characters are really deep, the acting is great and the plots are totally unique. I’ve never seen anything quite like it. Additionally, it takes a source material, which has been known to be racially problematic and flips it on its head by having a largely black cast. Not to mention, the crew of producers, directors and writers also includes a very diverse group with many women and people of color. It’s very refreshing!”

“Lovecraft Country” can be streamed on Hulu.

“Sister, Sister” – Taylor Rico-Pekerol, editor-in-chief, The Arbiter

“The 1994 sitcom follows two twins Tia and Tamera who were separated at birth, with each being adopted by a different parent. After the families meet, Tamera’s adoptive father begrudgingly allows Tia and her mother to move into his h

ome so the girls can be together. Tia and Tamera get into a lot of mischief and find ways to get through life’s problems together in a fun and quirky way. I love it because it brings me back to my childhood, and I grew up watching these girls on Disney and in ‘Sister, Sister’ so it has a nostalgic feel.”

“Sister, Sister” can be streamed on Netflix.

“One Tree Hill” – Lexi Almeido, sports reporter, The Arbiter

“I love how the characters have all of these dramatic events happen in their life, but they remain close friends and prioritize the people around them! I also love basketball and have always wanted to visit North Carolina!”

“One Tree Hill” can be streamed on Hulu.

“Criminal Minds” and “The Great British Baking Show” – Erin Kerr, Music Director, Pulse Radio

“I’m a psychology major, so I’m making my boyfriend watch “Criminal Minds.” Some shows that make me feel like I can escape are nature ones and “The Great British Baking Show.”

“Criminal Minds” is on CBS All Access, and “The Great British Baking Show” can be streamed on Netflix.

“Lost” – McKenzie Heileman, culture reporter, The Arbiter

“The show I’m watching right now is ‘Lost.’ I like it because it demonstrates what people might do in a crisis situation… how we might connect and band together.”

“Lost” can be streamed on Hulu.

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” – Sarah Schmid, graphic designer, Student Media

“I love ‘Bly Manor’ because of the LGBTQ+ representation and the suspense.”

The sequel to “The Haunting of Hill House” is set in rural England over a nine-episode season released to Netflix in early October. It’s a perfect Halloween thriller to sink your teeth into.