Trouble staying motivated? Watch one of these 10 inspiring sports films

by Logan Potter and Delaney Brassil

The outbreak of COVID-19 has sports canceled and us staying indoors, and the transition can be demotivating. To help with the slump, sports editor Delaney Brassil and editor-in-chief Logan Potter curated a list of the most inspiring, heartbreaking and fascinating sports stories in film to get you out of the blues and into your own success story.

Delaney:

Upon making this list, I was informed that I must pick my top five favorite sports movies. Talk about impossible. I’ve realized throughout my decision-making process that I am a sucker for the Disney formula: based on a true story, the underdog finds success, there is one daunting opponent that the protagonist must beat and you are sure to cry at one point or another (which sounds comparable to covering sports during a global pandemic).

I am absolutely positive that I have left out some fantastic movies (trust me, the decision-making process was quite difficult), and it could cause some controversy. But I still highly suggest that you spend some time enjoying my classic, feel-good, suspense-filled sports movie picks while staying safe in your homes with your families or roommates.

Honorable Mentions: “Coach Carter,” “McFarland USA,” “Stick It”

5. “Hoosiers“

Loosely based on the true story of an Indiana men’s basketball team that made the state finals in 1954, this movie is a quintessential depiction of small-town high school ball. The very tight-knit community is wary of new head coach, Norman Dale, and his coaching philosophy. He is without the town’s best players, has trusted the town drunk to help him lead, and has a questionable past.

But, all things considered, Dale takes the scrappy team, teaches them to be disciplined and leads them to something they have all dreamed of: the state high school basketball championships.

4. “Glory Road”

If I am remembering correctly, this movie all but introduced me to the world of college basketball and March Madness, which is a world I am sure we all deeply miss. If you are still experiencing your basketball cancellation blues, I suggest reviewing the story of the 1966 Texas Miners, which featured the first all-black starting lineup in NCAA history.

With this talented lineup came waves of racism and discrimination, adding to the obstacles the small team had to overcome to reach for a national title.

3. “Rocky”

Rocky Balboa, a southpaw from Philly who works as a loan shark and is often disregarded by his own boxing club as wasted talent, is offered a once in a lifetime opportunity to face world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed. Everyone knows Rocky’s iconic training montages and “Gonna Fly Now” has become an anthem for anyone running up any kind of steps, but it is the relationships in Rocky’s life that paint the picture around his motivation to succeed.

I don’t want to spoil the ending of the movie, but it is definitely atypical to the resolution of a traditional sports movie. The underlying theme wraps itself up in a heartfelt way as the audience sees what truly matters: Rocky went the distance.

2. “A League of Their Own“

This absolute classic starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna and many more is based on the true story of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League, which replaced Major League Baseball during World War II. With strong themes of family values and relationships, this film shows how the league gave the country hope and entertainment during wartime.

This film helped a younger me to see that women are just as capable of maintaining a professional league as men are and that, of course, there is no crying in baseball.

1. “Miracle“

This has been my favorite movie since the moment I saw it about 10 years ago. I still distinctly remember pacing around my living room, freaking out about the USA vs. USSR game while my dad, who saw the game live in 1980, sat there covering his smile and trying not to give the ending away.

If you are looking for motivational speeches, a glimpse at American attitudes during the Cold War, brutal training montages and a group of college-aged men who were determined to accomplish something impossible, this is the film for you. Then, you can watch it “Again!” and “Again!”

Logan:

As someone who would consider themselves anything but “sports savvy,” my top five favorite sports films are only partially about sports. But I chose them because they have a lot of heart, sports fit somewhere within the plot and, in at least one of them, Margot Robbie is the star.

For me, it is the perfect sports film formula. So, grab a blanket, a snack and settle into the couch you have likely become very acquainted with in the last several weeks because it is time to binge these films that have made their mark on modern film (and the sports genre, of course).

Honorable Mentions: “Moneyball,” “The Fighter,” “Space Jam”

5. “Fighting With My Family“

I’m sure there is an Internet debate somewhere over whether the fictionalized world that is WWE wrestling can be considered a sport, but nonetheless, this biopic about Paige — whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis — is both hilarious and heartwarming as we watch her leave her wrestling family to fight with the professionals on stage.

Insert some family drama, a near-quitting moment and Academy Award-nominated actor Florence Pugh, and you have a perfect film. Although, truthfully, the only requirement was Florence Pugh.

4. “Million Dollar Baby”

As I made this list, quite the argument broke out over whether Million Dollar Baby is a sports movie. Regardless of the consensus, this film — which features Clint Eastwood directing himself and Hilary Swank — does the genre justice with its deeply emotional take on boxing and the relationship between Swank and Eastwood’s characters.

Plus, it had quite the sweep over the 2005 Academy Awards, taking home Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Director.

3. “Concussion”

Will Smith stars as Dr. Bennet Omalu in this rather intense film about the discovery of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, more commonly known now as CTE, while performing an autopsy on former NFL player and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Webster.

It is well-acted, has a decent script and tells its source material — Jeanne Marie Laska’s exposé “Game Brain” from a 2009 edition of GQ Magazine — extraordinarily well. Most importantly, it tells a seldomly spoken-about story regarding the dangers that come with football in any league.

2. “I, Tonya“

There is quite a pattern here with biopics, and I am shameless about my love for them. This film is built around the 1994 controversy surrounding figure skaters Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan. Harding’s husband developed a plan to take Kerrigan out of the running for the Olympics. Unfortunately, it was a poorly crafted plan, and Harding has become one of the nation’s most infamous athletes since.

This was Margot Robbie’s Oscar to lose for portraying Harding, and she did, in fact, lose. I refuse to let it go.

1. “Battle of the Sexes“

Although the events of this film take place in 1973, it still feels like an incredibly timely narrative on equality in sports. Steve Carell plays the overtly misogynistic Bobby Riggs, while Emma Stone takes on the role of famed Billie Jean King in this biopic (again, I know) about the tennis match that became the most-watched sports event on television.

It is a dramedy — my favorite film term — that balances its humor with its serious critique on equity in sports. I cannot get enough of it.

Frankly, I believe this film deserved more widespread praise than it received, so I offer it to you as my top pick for films that should be on every film or sports lover’s radar.