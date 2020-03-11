Treefort postponed due to concerns regarding coronavirus

The ninth annual Treefort Music Fest has been postponed to Sept. 23-27. The decision follows concern about the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Boise area after the appearance of cases in surrounding states.

“In light of event cancellations around the globe and uncertainty about how this outbreak will impact Idaho, it was decided that postponing our festival is the best way to reduce unknown risk for our community,” said Lori Shandro, Treefort Music Fest producer and co-founder in a press release. “It was by no means an easy decision, but we recognize the far-reaching impact of our festival and our top priority is and always will be community.”

All tickets purchases for the festival’s original March dates will be valid for the September festival, and tickets will continue to be available on the Treefort website until the new dates. Those who cannot attend in September should reach out to refunds@treefortmusicfest.com.

Lineup updates, additions and changes will be posted on the festival’s website.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Idaho. According to the CDC, there are 267 reported cases in Washington and 15 reported cases in Oregon thus far.