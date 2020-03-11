Tournées Film Festival returns to Boise State

Following the “Parasite” Best Picture win at the Oscars and the domestic success of films like “Roma” and “Ida” in recent years, foreign-language films are popularizing among American audiences. Taking advantage of this growing attention is the Tournées Film Festival, a touring festival of French-language cinema which made its annual stop at Boise State from Feb. 20 to March 6.

Organized at Boise State by French professor Mariah Devereux Herbeck, the festival is funded by the French American Cultural Exchange (FACE) Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring French culture to the U.S. through cultural and educational events, in partnership with the Cultural Services of the French Embassy.

The festival was created with the intention of bringing French cinema to American colleges and university campuses.

Following each film, a post-screening discussion of the film is led by a Boise State community member who can speak to the film’s significance. These discussions have been led by many different people at Boise State; past presenters have come from the Department of World Languages, the Department of Sociology and the Gender Equity Center.

The festival is open to the public; and according to Devereux Herbeck, this is done to use French cinema to create closer community ties, both among Boiseans in general and among those who work and study at the university.

“It’s been great for our department to create links to other departments through this festival,” Devereux Herbeck said. “[The festival] is a great way to spread a love of film — of French film — and more knowledge about French language and culture.”

Films that were screened this year range from a modern animated comedy to a fly-on-the-wall documentary to a classic historical drama from the 1970s. Underlining this variety of subject matter is a distinctly French style of storytelling, as French lecturer Hortense Everett explained.

“French filmmakers are pretty unique because they never really give you a clear answer, you know?” Everett, who presented the documentary “The Competition” on Feb. 20, said. “I feel like they tend to leave you hanging, and they sit with you. Like I said, ‘The Competition,’ I still don’t know what to think of it. I’m wondering, is it fair? Is it not fair? It doesn’t give you a clear view, and in general, French movies tend to do that. They leave you thinking about the movie for a while.”

Regardless of the language, films are undeniably effective in helping spread ideas. As freshman French and global studies major Rylie Wieseler explained, films contain a certain efficiency of storytelling that can teach viewers about foreign cultures more effectively than other media.

“There’s some aspects of culture that films convey more effectively than books or lectures because it’s not just telling you information but showing and contextualizing that information in a visual way,” Wieseler wrote in an email. “So in this sense, it provides the benefit of being able to understand culture in a more impactful, entertaining way.”

Devereux Herbeck pointed out that film is also an excellent way to begin conversations about important societal issues. In addition to being valuable for language-learning purposes, she noted, events such as the Tournées Film Festival can provide a larger gateway into confronting and combatting societal ills.

“[Film] really is a great venue or approach to discussing culture,” Devereux Herbeck said. “For us, it’s just an added benefit that the films are often in French, because that encourages our French students to get really good at speaking French. But there’s just many issues that can be discussed in all these films.”