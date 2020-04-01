The Treasure Valley affected by 6.5 magnitude earthquake

Treasure Valley locals were rocked by a 6.5 magnitude earthquake, 137 kilometers northeast of Meridian, Idaho on Tuesday, March 31, according to the USGS.

The Boise National Weather Service reported the earthquake at about 5:52 p.m., and it lasted for roughly 30 seconds.

Individuals residing in northern Idaho, near Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene, including some staff members of The Arbiter, reported feeling the earthquake. Reports of the earthquake in Montana and Washington also surfaced.

An earthquake that shook western Montana Tuesday evening was centered 44 miles west of Challis, Idaho, and measured 6.5 magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. https://t.co/SRSeMEwOam — Missoulian (@missoulian) April 1, 2020

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the north-central Idaho mountains and was 10 kilometers deep.