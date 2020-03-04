The Rec brings an exciting new addition to intramural sports with Canoe Battleship

Three teams competed in a new intramural sport at the Rec Center called Canoe Battleship on Feb. 18. With only a canoe, a bucket and a paddle, these teams had to strategize and work together to sink their opponents’ “ship.”

“We’ve seen a lot of schools do this, and it went really well and we want to be able to offer as many things as we can for students,” said Kelly Ibele, the Rec’s intramural sports coordinator. “The Living Learning Community on campus has also done something similar and had a good turnout, which made us want to do it.”

Three canoes were set up at separate ends of the recreation pool at the Aquatics Complex. There were four people per canoe, and each team was given a kickboard to use as a shield to block or flick water, as well as a bucket used to get water out of the canoe or to put water in an opponent’s canoe.

The refs would blow their whistle and pause the game when people lost balance or fell into the water. The competition continued until the last canoe was standing.

The game was scored by a point system. The first boat to sink received just one point, the second to sink got two points and the third acquired three points. Several rounds ensued, and the referees tallied up the points at the end of the event to determine the winner.

“I really enjoyed it,” said Aiden Thyer, an intramural referee. “One thing I wish we had more of is participation from more people and I really think that would make it a positive sport. It was all about community and having a good time.”

The three teams who participated on Feb. 18 consisted of one fraternity, FIJI, who won the tournament, and two teams of intramural officials.

“[In] my opinion, I really wanted to play because it seemed like everyone was enjoying themselves,” said Samantha Soliz, an intramural referee. “It was fun to see people strategizing how to sink the other boat.”

Since the intramural tournament received a lot of positive feedback, the Rec is deciding if it will continue as an annual tournament or a season event like other intramural sports.

“We will have it again next year, probably around a similar time in February again,” Ibele said.

Since Canoe Battleship is not necessarily a typical sport, it was crucial to spread the word out and let people know more about the sport so the activity can include more participants next time.

“The participants that did come out had a really good time and the refs that played enjoyed the aspect of it. It’s a lot of fun and doesn’t take a whole of time to do it,” Thyer said.