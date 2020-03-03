The physics department prepares to host Dr. Ben Margalit for this month’s First Friday event

On the first Friday of every month, the Boise State Department of Physics hosts an astronomy event that includes a guest speaker, and each lecture is followed by stargazing in the observatory on the roof of the Science and Education Building. .This fall will mark five years of First Fridays.

March’s First Friday guest speaker will be Dr. Ben Margalit, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Margalit is a NASA Einstein Postdoctoral Fellow in the Theoretical Astrophysics Center at UC Berkeley. He will be discussing “Fast Radio Bursts and Discovering Unknowns in Astronomy.”

Margalit was chosen as the speaker this month because guests of the events requested to hear something about fast radio bursts.

“Fast radio bursts is this astronomical phenomenon where there will just be this short burst of radio waves coming from space, kind of from all over the sky. People have seen these for years and what they are isn’t well understood,” said Brian Jackson, associate professor and host of First Fridays. “Margalit is one of the folks who recently developed a theory to explain the origins of the fast radio bursts. I contacted colleagues and asked if anyone could come give a talk about this topic, and this was somebody who was recommended.”

Boise State’s observatory was originally installed in 1978. In 2015, money was raised for the observatory to be updated and became a main part of Boise State’s astronomy outreach program.

“The observatory is fully functional. We’ve done a lot of work, myself and some of the endless staff here in the physics department to get that working,” Jackson said. “When it’s clear, that’s the centerpiece of the event.”

The Physics and Astronomy Club (PAC) at Boise State plays a huge role in the success of First Fridays.

“We’re the manpower,” said Ciera Partyka-Worley, a junior physics major and vice president of the club. “We run the welcome table, take donations, direct people to the right room and answer people’s random questions about the event or any generic space questions they might have.”

Members of the club are also the ones in charge of the telescopes. The volunteers are trained on how to use them and know where and how to point them at various celestial objects.

Anyone is welcome to join PAC. The club does game nights and movie nights, as well as takes trips to places like LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory) in Washington state and the observatory at the Bruneau Sand Dunes. Anyone interested can join through their OrgSync page; being a STEM major is not a requirement to join.

“It’s important to me that as president of a club that exists to bring physics and astronomy enthusiasts together on campus that everyone feels welcome enough to do so,” said Chelle Szurgot, junior majoring in astrophysics and president of PAC. “We want to create an inclusive space for [Boise State] students to come together and discuss and enjoy the mysteries of the universe and that includes students from all walks of life.”

Next month, Apr. 3, the guest speaker will be Devon Burr from Northern Arizona University, a professor of astronomy and planetary sciences, and his lecture is called “‘Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink:’ Rivers Across the Solar System.”

“First Fridays are important because they engage the general public about science in a way that is mostly very accessible,” Szurgot said. “By that, I mean that the events are free and open to the public and the science covered at the event is presented in a way that is easy to understand. Great and accessible science communication is necessary for recruitment into STEM fields and there is inherent value in that.”