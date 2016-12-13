The new ninth planet

Graphic outlining the distance between possible new planet Tyche from the rest of the solar system; includes information on what scientists know about Tyche so far. MCT 2011

13000000; krtcampus campus; krtnational national; krtnews; krtscience science; krtscitech; krtworld world; SCI; TEC; krt; mctgraphic; 13007000; 13008000; scientific exploration; space program; krtworldnews; krtdiversity diversity; youth; distance; earth; nasa; ninth; planet; pluto; scale; solar; sun; system; tyche; yoffe; krt mct; 2011; krt2011