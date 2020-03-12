The NCAA’s possible change to Division I transfer policy

Tight end Luke Ford transferred from the University of Georgia to Illinois for the 2019 season, in an effort to give his ill grandfather, Timothy Ford, the opportunity to see him play in person. The NCAA denied Ford’s appeal for immediate eligibility and he was redshirted.

Timothy Ford passed away on Feb. 18, 2020, without seeing his grandson play a game of college football.

College football fans responded with surprise and the NCAA transfer policy has been dragged further into the limelight.

Despite the rules in place to delay eligibility for Division l (DI) transfers, a significant amount of student-athletes find themselves switching schools.

According to NCAA statistics published in July of 2019, 14.9% of male student-athletes and 9.7% of female student-athletes were transfers in 2018. Since 2004, these numbers have relatively plateaued, only wavering within a margin of 1%.

In reaction to their findings, the Transfer Waiver Working Group of the NCAA collaborated to devise a plan to accommodate athletes in a transfer-ridden climate.

“The current system is unsustainable. Working group members believe it’s time to bring our transfer rules more in line with today’s college landscape,” said John Steinbrecher, group chairman and commissioner of the Mid-American Conference, to NCAA reporter Michelle Brutlag Hosick.

On Feb. 18, the same day Ford’s grandfather passed away, the NCAA announced a new concept for DI transfer policy under which all first-time four-year transfers, regardless of their sport, could be eligible to compete immediately after switching schools.

In order to receive immediate eligibility, according to the NCAA, student-athletes will have to receive a transfer release from their previous school, leave that school academically eligible, maintain that academic progress and leave under no disciplinary suspension.

With the current policy, DI student-athletes involved in any sport other than football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and men’s ice hockey already have the access to immediate eligibility to compete if they meet the same criteria.

If the proposed rule change is accepted by the Dl Council, this opportunity would be extended to student-athletes in the excluded sports, making the transfer policy equal for all.

“This concept provides a uniform approach that is understandable, predictable and objective. Most importantly, it benefits students,” Steinbrecher said.

Boise State director of compliance Matt Brewer explained that the directive would not change any written rules and would still maintain a waiver process. Thus, each student-athlete must work to meet the four requirements of a waiver.

Brewer claims the hardest task is to acquire the permission to transfer from their previous school, which is a decision entirely up to the coaches and administrative staff. He argues that all schools, including Boise State, should have concrete guidelines when granting transfer releases.

“The thing about transfers and waivers – the thing that I have always told our coaches – is that whatever you decide to do or whichever avenue you’re going to take, be consistent,” Brewer said.

As of now, the Transfer Waiver Working Group is pushing to have the policy implemented by the upcoming 2020-21 academic year.

Along with several Dl programs, Boise State athletic programs would be impacted by the eligibility of new athletes acquired in the recent transfer season.

For the 2019-20 season, Boise State men’s basketball had no choice but to bench University of Arizona transfer Emmanuel Akot due to the pre-existing transfer rules, even after a predictably successful appeal.

During a press conference in Nov. 2019, head coach Leon Rice explained his initial disappointment with the denial of Akot’s transfer waiver.

“There’s no transparency to it,” Rice said. “So, I think that makes it hard on fans and hard on coaches because you feel like, ‘Well, why didn’t my guy get it and somebody else got it?’ So, it makes for a tough situation.”

Some sports fans argue that eligibility is not automatically deserved, especially by those who enter the transfer portal in reaction to lack of playtime. Others argue that the NCAA should exercise leniency and be more sensitive to individual situations.

If the movement is rejected, business will continue as usual and the NCAA will retain the right to deny transfer waivers of DI athletes in five sports.

If approved, their newfound eligibility will allow all first-time transfer student-athletes to continue to compete without delay. In turn, collegiate sports programs like Boise State could benefit from the immediate participation of transfers on their roster.

