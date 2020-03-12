The Narrative TV Initiative premieres its second season

The Boise State’s Narrative Television Initiative (NTVI) premiered its second series “Lucky Us” Monday night.

NTVI is a four-semester program that began in the fall of 2016. The multi-disciplinary program is designed to allow students to work with professionals in the field to write, film, produce and market an original television series from start to finish. The NTVI is part of fairly new film and narrative arts degrees offered within the School of the Arts. Each series consists of three episodes.

“I think the NTVI is one of the greatest projects going at Boise State University,” said Richard Klautsch, chair of the Department of Theatre, Film and Creative Writing. “This is an extraordinary event, and I don’t exaggerate. This opportunity affords our students an opportunity to work hands-on.”

NTVI premiered its first series, “And Beyond,” in March 2018. The program covers three academic semesters and one summer session. Students have the option to enroll in all four semesters, or just one, depending on their interests. The third season of NTVI will begin next fall.

“When we started the film program, we hoped to create a professional experience for the students, so Ryan Cannon, the director of NTVI, thought it would be a good idea to start a program in which film professionals worked with our students to create a television series,” said Rulon Wood, professor and executive producer of the series.

The short series follows Ava, a woman who finds a winning lottery ticket left behind by a friend. She must decide whether to give it back or to keep it to help her own struggling family. The episodes follow not only how Ava’s decision affects herself, but also the people around her.

The show was written by three creative writing majors Henry Shafer-Coffey, Pania Tkachenko and Matt Dominick, who also directed one of the three episodes. The other two episodes were directed by film students Matt Russell and Andrea Carrizales. The rest of the cast and crew is made up of students from all three programs (theatre, film and creative writing), faculty and staff, professional actors in the community as well as students from other departments such as communication, English and the violinist who composed the original score for the series, Allen Skirvin.

“They are building a new legacy for decades of students to come behind them,” Klautsch said.

The project also had special help from professionals such as cinematographer, director and screenwriter Gregory Bayne and founder of the post-production studio Mirror Studios, Charlie Hewitt.

“A great many talented and generous individuals, students, professionals, and faculty alike put a great deal of energy into this project,” Cannon said. “This is what film and television is all about. Multiple disciplines coming together in the service of a unified vision of a singular story, and I think that’s a really special thing.”

The program is currently looking for its next story and is inviting student writers to apply with show ideas. A call for entries will be put out this week, and the deadline is April 20. There are monetary awards for the selected shows.