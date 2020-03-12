The Idaho Food Bank and ASBSU have teamed up to combat food insecurity on campus

A 2018 study from the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice showed that 36% of surveyed Boise State students were experiencing food insecurity. Now, the Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) and the Idaho Food Bank have teamed up in an effort to end campus hunger at the university.

Apples, cheese, yogurt and many other non-perishable foods were included in the Idaho Foodbank’s second visit to the campus quad on Feb. 12.

During the mobile pantry’s visit, 3,400 pounds of food were given to students. This was an increase from the 1,500 pounds dispersed on their first visit to the quad, according to Hannah Garcia, sophomore kinesiology major and food insecurity committee member. As a result, ASBSU is looking to provide up to three times the amount of food for the mobile pantry’s next visit on April 1.

Kaleb Smith, ASBSU president, has been actively working to expand the food insecurity committee’s impact on campus. Initiatives by the food insecurity committee have included an on-campus food pantry, located in the Office of the Dean of Students, and the newly-welcomed mobile food pantry.

“Our goal right now is to eliminate food insecurity on campus,” Smith said. “Through eliminating that, we would hope that students are able to spend more time on academics and building a life for themselves because they don’t have to worry about gaining those basic needs.”

Since the food insecurity committee first set the goal to eliminate the issue of food insecurity, they have been growing in their outreach.

The Idaho Foodbank has been working on various initiatives with Boise State for several years, according to Heath Ribordy, the manager of community partnerships for the Idaho Foodbank. Ribordy sees a growing need for food in Boise State students and is looking to combat some of this by providing the mobile food pantry.

“I used to do some mobile pantries at colleges back in Texas,” Ribordy said. “Some of the mobiles we did at Baylor University were 6,000 students and 80,000 pounds of food in two hours. So, I dream big and that’s what Kaleb and I are really aiming for, is to really grow this.”

According to Garcia, there is a definite need among students for access to free food. However, there can also be a stigma surrounding the idea of needing help, and this negativity can often detour students in need. Garcia and the food insecurity committee are looking to combat this mentality by normalizing the idea of needing help.

“Just talk about it,” Garcia said. “Talk about it with friends, talk about it with whoever and just kind of make it a normal thing.”

The food insecurity committee is actively trying to get the word out about the food they have available. ASBSU took over the Boise State Instagram account during the most recent mobile food pantry visit and also drew chalk arrows around campus directing students to the quad where the mobile pantry was stationed.

As the word spreads throughout campus the food insecurity committee will continue to seek its goal of ending campus hunger.

“There are so many other stressors that come with college and it just stinks that for a good amount of people food is one of them,” Garcia said. “They should not have to worry about where their next meal is coming from when they have big exams, or projects, or work stuff.”

