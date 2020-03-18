The hockey club’s season of hardships comes to an end

The Broncos fought hard that night, matching every goal scored by the Falcons during regulation. However, heading into overtime 4-4, NAU won the stamina battle and came out on top.

The Broncos’ drive seen in play during their final game was representative of their entire season – a season plagued by injury.

At the beginning of the season, the Broncos had 28 athletes ready to play. By the time they played their last game, only 15 athletes remained.

Boise State not only made it to the conference finals, they finished with a 20-15-2 record on the season and two wins in the Pac-8 Championships.

“With the guys we had, we put out one of the best efforts we could have, just with the sheer numbers,” said freshman forward Travis Alexander.

The lack of substitutes led to exhaustion on the ice in several games, which impacted the play of the Boise State team, who already had a travel-packed schedule.

Alexander and his teammates look back on this season with a sense of pride in the resilience of their team and their ability to have a winning season in the midst of hardship.

Senior forward Dylan Broman discussed the entirety of the 2019-20 season and how the latest version of the Broncos was enough to get by.

“With the group of guys that we did had all season, we were able to put together a pretty good season and pretty good outcomes, considering the stuff we had to go through,” Broman said.

Despite their numerous wins, Broman claimed the highlight of the season was their 2-3 loss against Florida Gulf Coast, the former ACHA West Regional Division 2 National Champions. Broman celebrated his team’s ability to stand their own against a division giant.

“That was a really good tournament for the team and it kind of defined the rest of our season,” Broman said.

Senior captain Eric Pinsky explained that better times are ahead for the hockey club as their young roster matures and the injured players return. When he returns next year to play as a graduate student, Pinsky plans to continue his effort to better the team.

“I’m an older guy, so I lead by example,” Pinsky said. “I try to show the younger guys the ropes. We’re a club sport – we run ourselves – so we kind of have to teach the younger guys how it’s going to be their time to take over.”

As the roster matures, Pinsky expects to see improvement, both in composure and gameplay.

However, until next season, Alexander explained that the Broncos find pride in their perseverance and success through hard times.

“We did what we needed down the stretch to get to regionals, which was our goal at the beginning of the season,” Alexander said. “I think we accomplished most of what we wanted to do this year and we’re just gonna build off of it next year.”