“The Bachelor: Live on Stage” brought love to the Morrison Center stage

The night began with 12 bachelorette hopefuls looking for love, but only one could prevail and leave the evening with the bachelor. Sound familiar? “The Bachelor: Live on Stage” brought the popular reality show to Boise on its nationwide tour, packing a season’s worth of events into only two hours of live performance on March 5.



The Morrison Center was home to Boise’s tour stop, and the fun – though sometimes over-the-top – rendition of the show was hosted by “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” alumni Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin. Shows across the nation had “special guests” from the franchise; while Idaho was not as lucky, the cast of the show held an exciting easter egg in Sydney Lotuaco, a “Bachelor” alum from Colton Underwood’s season, who was featured as one of the stage show’s main dancers.



Despite the lack of surprises in casting, Higgins and Kufrin did not disappoint as they led the contestants and the audience through a fun and fast-paced schedule.



Immediately after the hosts made introductions, the bachelorettes exited their “limo” and met the bachelor; moments later, the first rose ceremony commenced. Some of the bachelorettes did their research, presenting Matt, the local bachelor, with gifts and jokes tailored to his personality. In just 15 minutes, the scope of the show was narrowed from 12 to 8 bachelorettes. It was then that the excitement took off.



The show was broken up into segments, featuring “get to know you” group dates. The audience played a role in the bachelor’s decision through yells and clapping, making the stage feel like a game show.



And “The Bachelor: Live on Stage” delivered on the game show notion. The “Newly Met Game” and a lip sync battle called “Lip Service” were among the highlights of on-stage activities, but the family-friendly tag made some segments feel watered down compared to the reality show. The most suggestive part of the evening was the show’s rendition of fantasy suites, during which the final two women – Amanda and Megan – had three minutes each to get to know Matt in a dimmed portion of the stage.



The hosts were in on the festivities, as well. In many ways, they stole the show. Matt was the center of attention from the bachelorettes on stage, but Bachelor Nation likely showed up for Kufrin, Higgins and an opportunity to cheer on the local women looking for a “connection,” as the show described it.



Despite its overblown enthusiasm, “The Bachelor: Live on Stage” was a memorable experience, and a connection was made on stage. Boise local Megan accepted the final rose, winning a massive local date package – complete with dinner at Chandler’s, shopping at Shift Boutique and gifts from sponsor Kendra Scott – to take Matt on date number two.



Unfortunately for diehard Boise fans, the stage show will not feature an “After the Final Rose” special, but those who cheered Megan on from the first rose were likely satisfied by the result.



For Bachelor Nation fans, the show is a taste of the “paradise” (get it?) that they love so much on-screen; for anyone else, the experience may be more cheesy than charming. Regardless, the show made its mark. There is no word yet on whether the show will continue beyond this tour, but if it does, only one question remains: Boise, will you accept this rose?

