The Arbiter takes home 25 Idaho Press Club awards in Best of 2019 ceremony

Several members of The Arbiter team gathered into a virtual meeting room on Saturday, April 25. The Idaho Press Club released its list of Best of 2019 award recipients. The Arbiter received 25 awards, including General Excellence and General Excellence – Student Website.

Team members also received individual honors, including first place in reviews, watchdog / investigative, serious feature, editorial, sports news report, photography, page design and media kit.

The students individually awarded by the Idaho Press Club are Emma Freitas, Logan Potter, Wyatt Wurtenberger, Maddie Ceglecki, Autum Robertson, Ximena Bustillo, Delaney Brassil, Celina Van Hyning, Taylor Rico-Pekerol, Taylor Humby, Mackenzie Hudson and Tessa Bishop.

General Excellence:

1st: The Arbiter – Boise State University

Student Website – General Excellence:

1st: Staff – The Arbiter, Boise State University – https://arbiteronline.com

General News Story:

3rd: Emma Freitas – The Arbiter – Boise State University – “Dress for Success”

Page Design:

1st: Wyatt Wurtenberger – The Arbiter – Boise State University – “Maintaining Boise State, Walk to Wellness, Baseball”

2nd: Maddie Ceglecki – The Arbiter – Boise State University – “Football Cover, Weaver Spread, Goodbye Spread”

Column Writing:

2nd: Autum Robertson – The Arbiter – Boise State University – “Hot Takes”

3rd: Logan Potter – The Arbiter – Boise State University – “Just A Thought”

Review:

1st: Logan Potter – The Arbiter – Boise State University – “Long Shot; Five Feet Apart; Captain Marvel”

Watchdog / Investigative:

1st: Ximena Bustillo – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Boise State housing faces criticism for inability to support students of color”

2nd: Autum Robertson – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Beyond the Timely Warning Emails”

3rd: Emma Freitas – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Cybersecurity: How to protect yourself from phishing emails”

Serious Feature:

1st: Delaney Brassil – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “A Dangerous Lack of Energy”

2nd: Emma Freitas – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Debating Diversity”

3rd: Celina Van Hyning – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Privilege; Do we know it when we see it?”

Light Feature:

2nd: Taylor Rico-Pekerol – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Maintaining Boise State”

3rd: Logan Potter – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “President Marlene Tromp provides a glimpse into her 2020 vision”

Editorial:

1st: Emma Freitas – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Trump is using Greenland to distract from U.S. problems”

2nd: Logan Potter – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Let’s Merge Gendered Categories at Awards Shows”

Sports News Report:

1st: Autum Robertson – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Curtis Weaver stays humble through it all”

3rd: Delaney Brassil – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “The fight for fans”

Photography:

1st: Taylor Humby – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Ballerina, Treefort, Tromp and Kustra”

2nd: Mackenzie Hudson – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Football, Mt. Joy, Coach Harsin”

Graphics:

2nd: Wyatt Wurtenberger – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “5G Towers, Sagittarius, Playwright”

3rd: Maddie Ceglecki – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Inclusivity, Accessibility Toolkit, Stadium History”

Media Kit – PR:

1st: Maddie Ceglecki, Tessa Bishop, Taylor Humby, Mackenzie Hudson – Student Media, Boise State University – “Student Media Kit”

