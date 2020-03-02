Sun Valley Film Festival sets the stage for a week of films, competitions and more

For the ninth year in a row, the Sun Valley Film Festival (SVFF) creates a unique spotlight for storytelling. From screenings to panels and competitions, the festival is set to showcase a slew of filmmakers from Idaho and beyond, and students may be able to draw some inspiration from the happenings on March 18-22.

Over the course of five days, over 20 films are set to be featured, including the world premiere documentary screenings of Renan Ozturk’s “Lost on Everest” and Eric Strauss’ “Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller.” Ozturk and Van Zeller are slated to be among the filmmakers attending SVFF.

Also on the slate is opening night film “RUTH – Justice Ginsberg in Her Own Words,” directed and produced by Idaho local Freida Lee Mock, as well as a special screening of Edson Oda’s “Nine Days” starring Winston Duke (“Us,” “Black Panther”), all of whom will be in attendance.

Additionally, the 2019 1 Potato screenplay winner, “Girls are Strong Here” by Scott Burkhardt, has a scheduled world premiere screening before the announcement of the 2020 1 Potato recipient.

Along with the featured film slate, SVFF will host panels, labs and parties to round out the week. Variety will host its annual Sun Valley Screenwriter’s Lab, hosted by Academy Award winner Stephen Gaghan, and the festival’s Saturday night awards bash will feature The Unlikely Candidates, an indie rock band.

New to SVFF this year is the Ford Pitch Fest and Producer’s Grant. During this special addition to the schedule, three selected filmmakers have the opportunity to pitch their feature film ideas to a panel of esteemed judges and a festival-wide audience participating in a question and answer session with the panelists and finalists. The judges are Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns, “Frozen River” producer Heather Rae, “Green Book” producer Jim Burke and Gamechanger CEO Effie T. Brown.

Whether a seasoned festival-goer or a student in search of mentorship and ideation, SVFF’s slate intends to provide an opportunity for film lovers to do it all. Coffee talks and honorees are yet to be announced, and more information — including ticketing details — can be found on the festival’s website.