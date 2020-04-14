Students share their experiences as essential workers during a pandemic

Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a 21-day statewide stay-at-home order on March 25. 2020. Little additionally directed Idahoans to self isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic and also outlined the definition of “essential business,” as well as “essential workers” that will be exempt from certain aspects of the order.

According to Little’s order, the following businesses are considered essential in the state of Idaho: healthcare operations, grocery stores, hotels and motels, laundromats, financial institutions, the media and others.

While the rest of the state practices social distancing to avoid contracting COVID-19, workers and businesses are adjusting to remain open and provide essential services to the people of Boise.

Shelby Sackett, a senior health science major, currently works at Saint Alphonsus as a patient and equipment transporter. According to Sackett, Saint Alphonsus no longer allows visitors and has shut down various parts of the hospital.

Sackett said she is also taking measures to prevent spreading the sickness or bringing it home.

“My parents are both almost in their 60’s so that’s kind of worrisome,” Sackett said. “I make sure I change out of my work scrubs when I’m [off]work and I clean my shoes, I don’t bring my shoes inside and all that stuff.”

Sackett explained that the shortage of personal protective equipment at Saint Alphonsus can conflict with her ability to do her job safely.

“Previously I didn’t really worry about getting sick because I’m young and healthy, and it’s not exactly not affecting young and healthy people so that’s kind of worrying me,” Sackett said. “But I’m just trying to do my best to prevent it however I can because I know that my job still has to happen.”

With a high possibility of being exposed to the virus, Sacket is still confident in the measures her job is taking to protect her department.

Workers like Trent Kobayashi, a senior criminal justice major and head cashier at The Home Depot, are also learning to adjust to their new workflow since the outbreak.

“Honestly, every single day it’s changing,” Kobayashi said. “We have to clean after every transaction when a customer comes through, we have to clean the registers, the [price]gun, the pen pad, we have to clean all of that and we have to wear gloves now, too.”

As someone who is exposed to the public regularly, Kobayashi and his coworkers notice customers coming in to buy non-essential items.

“A lot of people who come in here, they’re not coming for essential stuff,” Kobayashi said. “They’re more coming for stuff to do in their yard, which isn’t essential, so really they need to stay home.”

Similarly, Franklin Watts, a seasonal Costco employee who plans on enrolling at Boise State in the fall of 2021, sees change happening within his work daily.

“We’ll get there and start to do the things we were told to do yesterday, then a supervisor will come by and say, ‘Hey, we’re not doing that anymore, we’re doing this now,’” Watts said.

As a seasonal employee who hopes to obtain a permanent position, Watts explained the difficulty of learning the company’s policies when the rules are changing and he feels as though he is falling behind.

“It’s more stressful now than before this was happening,” Watts said.

With limitations on how many customers can enter the building or on certain items such as toilet paper, Watts mentioned the various accommodations Costco and their employees are doing to provide services during these times.

Like The Home Depot, Costco requires its employees to wear gloves, but Watts takes the extra precaution to wear a face mask.

“The main reason I’m wearing the mask is more so I don’t get [coronavirus]and infect my parents because they both have diabetes,” Watts said. “Because I’m working so many hours it makes me aware that I have a higher chance of getting it then if I wasn’t working as much or working there at all.”

In addition to staying at home and only going out to make purchases for essential items, Watts believes the attitude of the general public is just as important.

“People need to understand that they’re not the only ones going through this,” Watts said. “It’d be better for everyone to understand we’re all in this together and be more respectful of each other.”