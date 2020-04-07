Students form COVID-19 response committee to address student hardships during transition

Amid the transition to online classes and partial campus closure, several Boise State students established a committee to help students during the pandemic. The COVID-19 Student Response Committee was formed to be a resource for students to find answers and solutions for their questions and concerns about the coronavirus.

The student-led committee began forming when the university sent emails in March to students asking them to leave campus if they could after classes moved online, according to McNay Miller, an Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) assembly member.

“I wanted to be as pre-emptive as possible and make sure that students [are]able to voice their concerns and their views as soon as possible and that we have an avenue for that,” Miller said.

The initial concerns Miller heard from friends and peers were access to wifi, housing and transitioning to online classes. After emailing members on the ASBSU executive team regarding the formation of the committee, the plan was approved.

Any student that wishes to be on the committee can do so, whether or not they are ASBSU-affiliated. Hannah Campbell is a senior public health major who was not previously involved with ASBSU but felt that it was important to have a committee specifically addressing student concerns.

“From my perspective, I think Boise State has done a good job of keeping us up to date and responding quickly, but I think it’s always important to have students’ perspective if you’re making decisions on behalf of a community,” Campbell said. “I think it’s really important to have those people at the table.”

After the committee’s first meeting, a list of goals was set to maintain a focus for the rest of the semester, according to Miller. They are currently working on a survey to share across different communities on campus in order to highlight areas that need help.

Once it becomes clear which areas need assistance, the committee will then investigate possible solutions and work with university administration to obtain those goals for students, according to Halima Hamud, the newly elected ASBSU secretary of academic affairs.

“For online course transitioning, which I think is really important because a lot of students have difficulties doing online classes, that could be their preference or that could be something that we don’t know,” Hamud said. “It could also not be their preference, so building communication between professors and students and emailing their professors to let them know what’s going on [is important].”

Some of the goals Miller and the committee have outlined include focusing on students’ mental wellness, student employees, food insecurity, housing and student refunds for online courses and lab fees. Those wanting to get involved and help the committee can contact Miller at kaylamcnay@u.boisestate.edu.

“I wanted to create this committee so that any BSU student feels like they have a voice and feels like they are able to have their concerns heard by [the]administration,” Miller said. “I said this in the meeting the other day, but my main goal of this committee is for students to feel like they are able to have some power [during]this time for students to feel like they will be listened to.”