Student displacement due to COVID could have an impact on census funding

Census Day was April 1. Households across the country received invitations to complete the census in mid-March. 2020 is the first year that participants are able to complete the census online.

Citizens also still have the ability to participate via mail or phone, meaning that individuals do not have to physically interact with a human census taker. In light of COVID-19, extra precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of the public, as well as state census workers.

The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS), which is working in tandem with the U.S. Census Bureau to collect census data in Boise and the Treasure Valley area, would also like to reiterate to students that they need to comply with the same residential regulations, no matter their current living situation.

Census participants are required to register in their permanent place of residence, the location that they spend the majority of the year. This means that out-of-state Boise State students should still register themselves as Idaho residents, regardless of whether they are still living in Boise or have moved back to their hometown due to COVID-19 relocation.

Census data is extremely crucial to secure federal funding for the state and local services, like transportation, healthcare services, police and fire departments, etc.

“If enough students miscount themselves as living in their hometowns, this could have a big impact on state funding,” said Hailey Townsend, communications assistant for COMPASS.

According to 2019-2020 data, approximately 29% (7,638) of Boise State students are from out-of-state. The state of Idaho receives about $1,475 per person counted.

“Worst case scenario, Idaho loses approximately $11,266,050 in federal funding if all of those students count themselves outside of Idaho,” Townsend said.

Almost all census operations have been delayed or have been granted an extended deadline.