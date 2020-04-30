Storytelling is rapidly changing but multimedia reporters continue to persevere

Across the country, members of local news and media and those who consume it are working to continue storytelling and reporting despite the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

George Prentice, reporter at Boise State Public Radio and host of Morning Edition, a primary broadcasting program for National Public Radio (NPR), is one of many who have had to start navigating through the recent changes caused by COVID-19.

“It’s a pretty unique experience to be classified as ‘essential’ and to come and shelter in place in front of a microphone every day and tell people about all the things of consequence, and there are many lately,” Prentice said.

For journalists and multimedia reporters like Prentice, face-to-face interactions are much more beneficial than an interaction over the phone or through an email and, with the use of technology, reporters still manage to obtain what they need while maintaining distance orders.

“I have been conducting as many — if not more — interviews than ever before,” Prentice said. “Any given week, I will have a half a dozen different interviews with people from across the region via Zoom, Skype etc.”

With the shift to remote work, interviews can no longer be held in person, making it more difficult to capture genuine emotions and physical reactions of both the interviewer and interviewee.

“What’s interesting is that it’s easier, oddly enough, to reach out to people now […] knowing that most of these people aren’t going anywhere anyway,” Prentice said. “They may be working, but probably working from home.”

Prentice has worked in the journalism industry long enough to notice the profession’s ever-changing nature and the impact of the pandemic on journalism.

“Because of my age, I have covered so many moments so I’m old enough to remember a country stopping for a day or two because the president was assassinated or a country stunned because of an event like the Challenger explosion or 9/11,” Prentice said. “It’s all about storytelling and it’s all about taking on the responsibility of doing this right […].”

On-campus radio stations and other multimedia storytelling outlets were forced to quickly adapt and overcome the obstacles that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelsie Rose, a senior media arts major, is the general manager of the University Pulse Radio at Boise State and is continuing to maneuver through this difficult time.

“I think the hardest part was realizing we were losing those voices, at least in a live format that normally share and contribute so much to the university,” Rose said. “So, to get around that, we tried to invite people to record podcasts in any way they can […] but I think the hardest part was having them lose their opportunity for the rest of the semester.”

When campus was previously open, the University Pulse Radio was committed to spotlighting small local artists and giving a voice to others who felt the need to share their ideas; however, this dynamic has been interrupted due to COVID-19.

Luckily, the University Pulse Radio has been able to stay in contact with local artists to provide them with a platform and keep a strong line of support from the Boise community.

“We got in contact with a variety of Boise State related artists — some were faculty, some were students and some were alumni — and we’ve invited them to take over our Instagram […],” Rose said. “We try to stay relevant that way and try to provide a place for students to tune in to.”

During very uncertain times, it is essential to stay connected and provide support to those who are still looking to share their voice, according to Rose.

No one is working in the studio itself, but through social media platforms and podcasts, local artists still have the ability to share their talents with the station’s listeners.

“It’s all about trying to stay connected and the most important part of multimedia storytelling right now is that the focus is on the quality of your content rather than the audio quality or the video production value […],” Rose said. “The focus really is not how professional it sounds but rather the value of what you’re saying and making sure you share your voice.”

Carissa Wolf, a lecturer in the Sociology Department at Boise State and freelance journalist, has recently had to postpone her story ideas for another time due to the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like a lot of people, I’m pushing the pause button for a couple of weeks,” Wolf said. “There are some stories that I think will be put on the backburner as we try to make sense of COVID and try to respond to it as journalists.”

Wolfe argued that journalists are needed more than ever, but the restrictions of this pandemic have made it difficult for those like Wolf, who are looking for ways to publish their stories during this time.

“Like a lot of other journalists, I am looking around me and looking to tell the stories that haven’t been told yet,” Wolf said. “Those are the kinds of stories that I want to get out there right now. [COVID-19] has definitely changed what I am working on and want to work on and what kind of stories I wanna do in the near future.”

Zach Hagadone, a reporter at northern Idaho’s Sandpoint Reader, an alternative weekly newspaper, has long learned to roll with the changing face of journalism.

“We saw our advertising revenue evaporate essentially overnight,” Hagadone said. “One issue we were fine, then the next issue [forced us]to redesign pages on the fly because we had written articles about events and shows [that]suddenly were not happening and that’s when we knew that it was going to be very serious.”

Local journalists are carrying the responsibility of the profession now more than ever, as readers rely on factual reporting to guide them through this national crisis.

“[Journalists] are struggling on three fronts,” said Hagadone. “One is just the miasma of fake news and social media, fueling rumor laundering. We have the general disdain and distrust of journalism as a principle and then we have the natural challenges of being a journalist.”

Boise State students and others all across the world are facing a time in history where uncertainty and hostility are spreading like wildfire. Journalism once thrived in many communities and was depended upon by many as a source for local information. Now, society is to patiently wait and when the time comes, find ways to use their voices to overcome this ambiguous time that the country is experiencing.

“I do think there is great opportunity here, which is to say I think this moment in our history is rather revelatory,” Prentice said. “For us to reveal our systems of care or lack of access to care or how we look at one another, how we treat one another and what’s important in our lives economically, socially, culturally, let’s hope that we really take a good hard look at what we expect of ourselves and what we expect of those women and men who lead us.”