Spirit Squad finds ways to push through COVID-19 related adversity

Amid the cancellation of athletic events, the Boise State Spirit Squad is working to continue doing what they do best: keep spirits high. While they may not have an ideal ending to their season, the squad is finding ways to keep in shape, stay in touch and work on their skills for next season.

The seniors of the Mane Line team have suffered the loss of their one and only competition of the year. Mane Line has competed in a national competition every spring for the last 40 years and this is the first time they will not get an opportunity to be in the spotlight.

However, there is a silver lining in this unfortunate situation.

“This isn’t a situation of, ‘I’ll work really hard and be prepared next year,’ because I don’t get next year,” wrote Emily Covolo, a senior Mane Line dancer, in an email. “But last year, Mane Line got the long-awaited opportunity to compete in Florida instead of the [Los Angeles] competition we normally go to. It has been a goal for so many alumni to make it to Florida, and many of them never got that opportunity, so I am thankful that I got to go the one time I did.”

Several other athletes at Boise State are facing similar situations. Practices and seasons coming to an abrupt end can cause heartache and force adjustments. For sophomore Lexi Almeido, the unexpected turn of events was unfortunate but opens up a door of opportunity to work on endurance, techniques and skills.

“When our coach called us into practice, none of us realized that it was going to be our last one,” Almeido said. “We just all started crying because everything we had worked so hard for was taken away. We didn’t get that final ending that we were hoping for. We really clung to each other for support because we were the only ones that truly understood what we were going through.”

Finding ways to stay positive in this situation has been crucial to the squad while social gatherings are no longer welcome, and head coach Kelsey Messer is taking charge of uplifting the squad.

“We have worked really hard to stay positive and encouraging to each other during such an interesting time,” Messer wrote in an email. “Knowing that we have no control over the situation has allowed a sense of peace. However, it does not take the sting away of abruptly having to end our season after having so much success earlier this year.”

To maintain their health and fitness from home, the Spirit Squad has a Facebook page strictly dedicated to workouts, healthy recipes and motivation. Even though the page has existed for a number of years, it has been especially convenient for the team to have while everyone is under various stay-at-home orders.

With graduation on the horizon, Messer intends to have a virtual banquet to celebrate the seniors and the accomplishments they have had during their time on the squad. In the words of Messer, the seniors are “incredibly special.”

“Their leadership, talents and character are unmatched and they are leaving the program in a position to keep growing and succeeding,” Messer wrote. “… I am so grateful to have spent my first year as head coach with this senior class. They are exceptional individuals and I know they have done everything they can to put Bronco Spirit on the map and they will continue to protect the program as alumni.”

The seniors are excited to see other members of the squad move into leadership roles. Stepping up and being a positive influence on the team will make for a smooth transition once the team is allowed to practice in person again.

“I am really excited to see our group of sophomores grow into leadership positions,” wrote Kristine Harris, a senior Mane Line dancer, in an email. “With only one senior next year, they have a really unique opportunity to step up and be leaders of the team. Our sophomore class is a really strong, talented class that I can’t wait to see continue on in this program and the new opportunities that will be presented to them next year.” Due to recent circumstances, Messer has had to change the tryout process from in-person to online. Spirit Squad recruits will go through two rounds of video submissions that include dances, cheers, tricks and other requirements. Once the recruits have successfully made it through the two rounds, they will complete a one-on-one interview with Messer.