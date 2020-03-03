Science and art come together at new Blue Galleries exhibit

From plants to sea animals and different species of birds, various pieces of nature-focused art can be found in the new ‘Picturing Science in Illustration and Art’ exhibit in the Blue Galleries at the Center for the Visual Arts.

The exhibit showcases a wide collection of paintings, illustrations and other forms of art that are inspired by and explain different aspects of science. Kirsten Furlong, the gallery art director, and Jay Rasgorshek, a featured artist and co-curator of the exhibit, conceived the idea for the show nearly a year ago.

“I’m always interested in providing different ways of communicating scientific illustration,” Rasgorshek said about joining Furlong as a curator and artist for the exhibit. “Not only in classical ways like you’d see through journals, but also through the works of galleries.”

To prepare, Furlong researched local and national artists to feature in the show, but Rasgorshek, being a scientific illustrator, had a few connections within the community of similar artists.

There are a total of five featured scientific artists within the exhibit: Justin Gibbens, Jane Kim, Jay Rasgorshek, Bryce Robinson and Shae Warnick.

Gibbens’ showcased work is a part of his “Sea Change” collection. This includes marine mammals, or cetaceans, such as whales, dolphins and porpoises all illustrated in unique ways, such as a tiny whale being eaten by a large squid in “The Squid and the Whale.”

Kim’s featured piece is of migrating monarch butterflies, which has been translated into a mural at an airport in Springdale, Arkansas.

“When you are working to reach that level of beauty and perfection, you’ll find that the more information that you know about something, the better you’re able to portray it,” Kim said about illustrating in science. “The more you know about it, the more room you have as an artist to put your flair on it.”

Both Robinson and Warnick’s featured pieces involve birds, which both artists are passionate about outside of illustration. Robinson, who earned a master’s of science in raptor biology at Boise State in 2016, showcases his illustrations of raptors.

“Birds, that’s one of my passions in life,” Warnick said. “Everything that I do is about birds, and so this piece is based on that. Mostly birds that are kind of common American birds.”

Warnick’s featured piece is called “The Aviary of the Reverend William J. Long.” The title comes from a 19th-century author who wrote stories about animals in an empathetic light where animals were human-seeming and had emotions.

Unlike the other illustrations featured in the exhibit, Warnick’s pieces are doll-like figures. The piece is based on the way in which human beings view the natural world and whether or not the modification of the natural world is good or bad.

“They’re in their human postures and they’re dolls,” Warnick said. “It represents the way we sequester nature and bring it into our lives, the way we use it and also the way our views can turn it into a world of playthings.”

Warnick has been interested in nature from a young age, and she aims to incorporate those interests into her work. Her art focuses on natural history, the way people have viewed nature in the past and the way that has changed the view of nature today.

“If I’m not painting, then I’m usually outside,” Warnick said. “I’m bird-watching, finding out the name of some kind of plant, or just exploring.”

Rasgorshek showcased work consists of digital prints and illustrations. Rasgorshek grew up in Boy Scouts and backpacked through the Owyhees and the Sawtooths. He eventually took his passion for nature and the outdoors and applied that to his illustrative work through different mediums.

“I want to bring art towards people so they can become aware of their surroundings,” Rasgorshek said. “With more and more people moving to the cities, there’s becoming a wider disconnect between nature and humanity. As this happens, I think it’s incredibly important to bring awareness and attention to that.”

The exhibit is open in the Blue Galleries at the Center for the Visual Arts until May 1.