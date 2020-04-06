RJ Williams declares for 2020 NBA draft

Senior forward RJ Williams announced in a statement on Twitter that he is declaring to the 2020 NBA draft.

“What a crazy marathon I’ve been on for the past four years,” Williams said. “But I want to thank everybody at Boise State: to the coaches, players and athletic staff for letting a kid from Los Angeles come to play and live out his dreams on the court and getting to play with the awesome young men I call my teammates, for believing in me and pushing me to be better every single day.”

Williams transferred to Boise State in 2018 and immediately became an impact player. In his career as a Bronco, Williams started 40 games, scored 668 points and had 411 rebounds. Williams holds the No. 5 spot in school history for career field goal percentage with 60.7%.

Williams obtained his bachelor’s degree in communication from Boise State last December. He joins former teammate Derrick Alston Jr. who declared for the NBA draft on March 30.

“All great things must come to an end. I want to take the next step of my career to declare to the NBA 2020 draft and signing with an agent,” Williams said in the statement. “I appreciate every single person who has got me here to this very moment.”