Rep. Ehardt introduces a new child marriage bill that sets minimum age 16

Rep. Barbara Ehardt introduced a new bill proposing the minimum age of legal marriage in Idaho be reduced to 16. This bill would allow 16-year-olds to legally get married as long as their parents consented and the person they are marrying is within three years of them.

Ehardt said she took some time researching before having this bill drafted. She wanted to see what the minimum age in other states was before picking the age for Idaho. A handful of states including Alabama, Alaska and Arizona have a minimum age of 16 with parental consent. With this information, Ehardt came to the conclusion that 16 was an appropriate age.

One of the biggest concerns with the bill is the idea that it gives older men the chance to marry young girls which, according to Ehardt, is the reason for the age limitations. A three-year age difference has been set to prevent this from happening.

“It was getting a little frustrating, but the other side was promoting a false narrative, and that false narrative was that those of us who did not support the bill last year wanted to marry young girls off to old men and that literally was the narrative,” Ehardt said. “That became frustrating when we were hearing over and over shameful social media posts when we were wanting to preserve parental rights.”

Currently, there is no minimum marriage age in Idaho. The law states that 16 and 17-year-olds only need parental consent to get married and anyone younger needs both parental consent and a judge to sign off. Should this bill pass, the minimum age would officially be 16.

A similar bill was proposed last year by Rep. Melissa Wintrow. Wintrow’s bill would set the minimum age to get married to 16 as well, but anyone under the age of 18 would still need parental consent as well as a judge sign off. This bill was voted down by Republican representatives, including Ehardt, saying that the government should not have as much involvement with people’s marriages. Annie Hightower, staff attorney for the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, helped Wintrow in writing the bill that was proposed last year.

“We appreciate what the representatives [of this bill]are doing, but we are concerned that there will be no secondary check-in by the court since this bill doesn’t require it,” Hightower said.

This bill addresses whether or not parents should have more rights over their children as well as if the government and courts should be getting involved with these marriages. Melanie Fillmore, who is part of the adjunct faculty at Boise State as well as the data analyst at the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, feels that this bill is not in the best interests of the children getting married.

“Fundamentally, that’s the question,” Fillmore said. “Who takes the responsibility and who has rights over the state? Is it parents or is it the state’s right to advocate on behalf of a child who technically, below 18, is still not able to legally advocate for themselves?”

As a mother, Fillmore added a different perspective to the bill. She spoke about how she saw these kids as being vulnerable and easily persuaded.

“The truth is it impacts all of us whether we think it does or not,” Fillmore said. “They’re still legislating our lives and our choices and that, to me, is fascinating.”