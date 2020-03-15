Recap of the 2020 ASBSU candidate debates

This year’s race for the presidency, vice presidency and other executive positions is a competitive one, and the candidates for five major positions on Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) came together on March 10. The 2020 ASBSU election debates took place in the Student Union Building Lookout Room.

The first candidates to begin the debates were Shelby Hickey, who was in attendance via call, and Kayla Magana, both running for the secretary of student organizational affairs position. Both candidates are transfer students and commented on how they have tried to ease the transition by getting involved.

“I’ve grown up around accountants and had a budget since I was 12,” Hickey said. “So I know I can make anything work for any group. No matter who comes to me, they can accomplish their goals and get involved.”

Magana said that she came from a small, inclusive town, and spoke about the struggle that came with adjusting to a bigger environment at the university but was exposed to the different opportunities available to her through clubs on campus.

“Another reason why I decided to choose this route is [that]I really want to be a part of that [inclusive atmosphere]and I want to encourage [students]to follow their passions,” Magana said. “I feel like when you have something that you’re passionate about alongside following your educational route, it really pushes you and motivates you.”

The next candidate to answer questions was Halima Hamud, who is running for the secretary of academic affairs. Leah Pinto, the second candidate running for the position, was unable to attend the event due to a class conflict.

Hamud discussed the effects that academics have on students and the idea that not only classes and teachers have an impact on student’s academics.

“When you feel safe, when you feel like these people that are in your classes in these clubs and in a program with you [are]your friends and family, you feel empowered and then you succeed in your classes,” Hamud said. “So, I would definitely feel like buildings from our community would impact our success.”

Following Hamud, Ryann Banks, the candidate running for the vice president of the Inclusive Excellence Student Council (IESC) was asked questions regarding the future of IESC.

Last summer, Banks worked to form a diversity and inclusion rally in response to the anti-diversity letter presented by Idaho lawmakers. For Banks, the ultimate goal for the position is to foster student unification.

“We see a really large divide, we truly do segregate ourselves into our circles. We’re afraid to reach out and a lot of that has to do with lack of representation,” Banks said. “We don’t see equal population here at Boise State, we see a very large population of certain people and we don’t feel like we belong, especially for marginalized students.”

To begin questioning for the president and vice president position, each team discussed their platforms. An overall theme was improving the community on campus to aid students in finding their home on campus and improving the outreach for mental health.

One of Carolina Zamudio and Shyanne Massie’s platforms is students’ basic needs.

“We really want to advocate for free counseling here on campus. And if we can’t do that [and]we absolutely can’t find that financially, we want a slating process that works with our [student]income,” Zamudio said.

Astrid Wilde and Ann Snelgrove discussed a similar platform that included housing and food insecurity.

“I helped start the student basic needs collaborative, which is an organization of staff, faculty and students who are all dedicated to ending student homelessness and hunger here at BSU,” Wilde said.

Touching on their first two platforms regarding inclusivity and diversity and food insecurity, Angel Cantu and Cambree Kanala also discussed sustainability on campus.

“We’re really passionate about sustainability, so we believe it’s important to push the university to prioritize implementing and creating projects that help create more sustainable practices [and]more environmentally-conscious practices on campus,” Cantu said.

The event concluded with a question from the audience regarding the process of choosing assembly members and creating a diverse and inclusive student assembly.

“I think it would be helpful to speak to the current vice president and ask what she chose the assembly based off of,” Kanala said. “And I think one thing that’s very important is groups that the individual has represented or is representing and their experience on campus.”

The vice-presidential candidates also spoke to how their involvement on campus has affected their view on creating an inclusive assembly for the future.

“I’m really privileged to have the opportunity to serve as a student leader and I think that’s really important to take into consideration when you’re reviewing applications,” Massie said. “Knowing that my identity is vastly different than some of the identities of which that will come across tables.”

As the questions were opened to the audience, several of the spectators’ hands were raised to ask questions. With time constraints, only one student was able to ask a question, but the conversations continued after the event concluded.

“Our platform’s plans to have a diverse student assembly is to make that assembly actually representative and elected because one person or heads of the college choosing a person is not accurately representative of the students of this university,” Snelgrove said.

The debates were live-streamed on The Arbiter’s Facebook page and the questions asked by commenters can be viewed on the page. Elections will begin on March 17 at 12 a.m. and end March 18 at 11:59 p.m.