President Donald Trump declares national emergency, announces new test and supplies accessibility

President Donald Trump held a press conference on Friday, March 13 to declare a national emergency over the nationwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Trump stated that the declaration will allow the country to receive $50 billion in aid to continue the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

“No resource will be spared, nothing whatsoever,” Trump said during the press conference.

In his efforts to stop the spread of the virus, the Trump administration has introduced new policies that will ensure that anyone in need of a test will have access to them. States will also be implementing drive-thru testing centers, where people will have the opportunity to remain in their vehicle while being tested.

Trump said these measures reduce the spread of the disease, as well as lower the risk of other individuals contracting it.

In addition, Trump also announced that he will be waiving interest on all student loans until the coronavirus is contained.

“Not only are we bringing an approach of the government to the coronavirus, we’re bringing an American approach to the coronavirus,” said Vice President Mike Pence.