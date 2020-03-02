Our best guess: March 3-9

Week of March 3 – March 9

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 23

The moon has made its way to you this week, Virgo. That is to say, it is time for self-care. You are an intellectual sign, so your treat to yourself might look a bit different than it would for other signs. For example, you love to analyze and see patterns, maybe even solve a big problem now and again. Find a good book or a show that really tests your brain this week and dig in.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Think about having a fancy night in this week, Libra. You have been feeling a bit withdrawn as if you are not very interested in going to big events or enjoying the outdoors as much as you usually do. Instead, think about ways you can treat yourself right now while being around those people you love so much. Invite your besties over for a night of pampering and fun.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

This is your time, Scorpio. Right now, although it may be difficult at first, you are going to find empowerment in being alone. There is a lesson to be had in independence and re-acquainting yourself with the traits and qualities you like best about yourself. It might not be easy to start, but if you set yourself on this path wholeheartedly, you will come to extremely powerful results.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 22

You are feeling a bit underwhelmed right now, Sag. There is a sense of adventure missing for you currently. Unfortunately, it is not going to reach out and grab you all by itself. You will have to make your own fun by choosing your own adventure. That literally might mean you have to create an exciting idea out of thin air. Engage your creative side this week.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 20

Through all that you have been able to achieve this week, Cap, you should also be thinking about what your accomplishments have taught you about life. You are a person who always prefers to be moving, but now is a time for personal growth and introspection. Do not simply jump from goal to goal. Think about how you can change to be better suited for your next big thing.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

You may experience some slight issues of miscommunication this week Aquarius, but mostly your focus should be on karma or bigger picture lessons. Think about what kind of impact you have on the world around you. What kind of energy do you want to put out to those closest to you? Remember what you do and say will come back to you, so be mindful right now.

Pisces

Feb 18 – March 20

Mercury in retrograde has dipped down for you, Pisces, which means you will likely have an issue of miscommunication this week. Be very careful about what you say and how you say it. Think everything through and make comments with pure intention. Now is not the time for frivolous speech. Think that every word you say will have an impact on someone else.

Aries

March 20 – April 20

A wave of pleasant feelings and a whole lot of love has passed over you, Aries, and now you are left feeling a bit exposed. You feel as if some uncomfortable areas of your life, that you have been working on slowly but surely, have come back to the foreground now that you do not have other projects to draw your attention. Take on challenges bit by bit and you will persevere.

Taurus

April 20 – May 21

Venus has touched down for you, Taurus, and Uranus is still lingering. The combination of these two planets is interesting for you because you will find yourself looking for an exciting kind of love, to the point that you may find yourself making impusilve, eccentric or possibly even irresponsible decisions in order to get closer to someone. Think on long-term stability this week.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 21

You are going through something this week, Gemini. You are at an impasse and cannot proceed in a healthy fashion without making a very difficult decision. Do not put off this decision or you will feel more pained by it in the end. Just know that you have a good support system surrounding you no matter what you choose. Lean on your loved ones this week.

Cancer

Jun 21 – July 23

Focus on you-time this week, Cancer. Do the kinds of things that only you like to do. Listen to your emotions and check in with yourself mentally and physically. Cater to what answers you get from this process and meditate on ideas which feel like roadblocks. Think about what things you honestly care about the most in your life and try to funnel your attention into that for now.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 23

Slow down, enjoy every moment and listen to what others have to say, Leo. You have been reaching out for advice lately, but do you feel like you are actually internalizing what others are saying? If someone gives you deeply personal feedback this week, really think about what they are saying and do your best to implement their words in the most realistic way for you.