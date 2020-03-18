Our best guess: March 17 -23

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 23

There is a part of you that is a little worried about someone close to you, Virgo. Do not let this feeling pass you by. Check in with your loved ones and recenter yourself by tapping into that selfless side of yourself. You will feel happy to have the focus off of you for a few minutes while using your skills in empathy to help someone else. In the end, you will feel more balanced.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

You are going to see clearly this week, Libra. Perhaps there is an issue you have not been able to conjure up a solution to. This week, it will happen for you. You are going to have an overwhelming release of ego. That is to say, something about the bigger picture of your life will come into focus instead of being quite so worried about how things look from the outside.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

This week, Scorpio, you should think about giving yourself a break. When was the last time you had a full day of relaxation? You are a sign who expects a lot out of life and thus you work hard to get that which you desire. However, you are going to hit a wall of exhaustion that you cannot overcome if you do not slow down soon. Your dreams will still be there tomorrow.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 22

Your life is a whirlwind right now, Sag, and it is starting to wear you down a bit. Just know that you are so close to a major breakthrough in your career, or the way you approach your career, that will give you extreme relief, peace of mind and a path to future goals. Do not give up. Use that fiery tenacity to persevere for only a tiny bit longer and you will reap the rewards.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 20

Going through a huge transformation can be too much mentally if that is where our energy is solely being spent. Remember to also hone in on the small issues that need attention too. If things feel outside of your control and you feel like you will not ever get to the other side of this struggle, take it one moment at a time. You are stronger than you give yourself credit for.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Saturn has come to teach you a significant lesson, Aquarius. This planet helps you to focus on your karmic impact and it may be a difficult lesson to learn. Although, you have several other planets headed your way right now which will give you the strength to see the light. Soon, you will be filled with drive, an openness to powerful change and a dash of good luck.

Pisces

Feb 18 – March 20

Just at the end of Pisces season, the moon will touch down for you. Take this time to reflect on where you are at with your yearly goals. Check in with your sense of confidence and if anything is coming back to you as, “I do not believe I can” then it is time to change that. Being a humanitarian, you value connection with others and that is what will lead you to success.

Aries

March 20 – April 20

Both the sun and moon are here for you, Aries. The sun is sending you some confidence this week. You are going to get a mood boost when you are forced to remember what makes you special and unique. The moon will give you some room to recharge that magnetic and inspirational side of your side which you use so often. The coming weeks are about you.

Taurus

April 20 – May 21

Venus is on its way out for you, Taurus. If you are determined to push yourself a bit farther in your quest for love, now is the time to do it. Your slight stubbornness has the potential to get in the way of some larger tasks, but with this it is definitely an asset. Take your time and do not feel bad about being choosy. You want a love that will last a lifetime.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 21

Venus is headed straight for you, Gemini. So, think about where your life is currently in relation to love. The thing about love is, you do not have to settle for a relationship that does not fulfill your emotional needs. Do not sign up for something that is going to be draining instead of uplifting. Open your heart to the type of love you know you deserve. Settle for nothing less.

Cancer

Jun 21 – July 23

This week, Cancer, you are going to feel a lack of ambition, which should tell you that you are overworked and stressed. Tap into things that make you happy. Focus on activities which spark inspiration and creativity for you. Think of this week as a jumpstart of your inventive side and a time to recharge mentally. Reconnect with all of the things that make you, you.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 23

You are craving quality time, meaningful conversation, connectivity and that “good for the soul” feeling. Find time to be around people you love in a stress-free setting. Do not waste time on surface level conversation. Tell people how you feel about them, how much you care, and you will get the same in return. Nourish your emotions this week with good vibes only.