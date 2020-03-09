Our best guess: March 10-16

Week of Mar 10 – March 16

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 23

Even though you love to think on a huge philosophical scale, Virgo, this is not the week to get carried away with ideas of grandeur. The central ideas and beliefs which are pillars to your personality and lifestyle need attention. Check in with your moral self and be honest if you have drifted a bit from where you want to be. Tighten up areas that need it.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

You are going to have a breakthrough this week, Libra. You have been on a journey and not an easy one at that. Although, you are going to have something click when you start letting go of some residual nasty feelings that have been holding you back emotionally. You do not want to feel resentful of past events which were outside of your control. Try and let go just a bit.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

You have been thinking a lot about what you do not have, Scorpio; but it is time for a mental shift. Do not let this feeling get away from you before addressing it head on. It is important that you think about what you have already achieved and what you have to be content about in the present. Otherwise, you will spend your time focusing on what could be in the future.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 22

Something is bothering you this week, Sag. You do not like to make decisions or assumptions based on anything other than facts. This week though, something is going to challenge the way you think and you are going to have a hard time perceiving why. Give in to the idea that it is completely okay to let your emotions tell you what is right and wrong from time to time.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 20

You have an intense mixing of planets at the moment, Cap. All of them are pointing to a need for lasting change—not just change, but a transformation. This period in your life is leading you toward a deep, lasting rebirth which will take you on to a completely new and exciting chapter of your life. This type of growth can be scary and difficult, but it will be exponentially beneficial.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

You are being faced with the truth that you are not able to appropriately pay attention to areas of your life which desperately need it. Do not ignore this any longer. A shift in routine may be difficult, but it will jumpstart your need for balance. Remember, your wellbeing and mental health does not need to take a back seat to anything. No task is more important.

Pisces

Feb 18 – March 20

Neptune has made itself known to you this week, Pisces, which means it is time to get real with yourself. Try and break through any facades that you stumble upon. Living without complete honesty is not an option for you right now. You will not be satisfied by the illusion of honesty, you must truly live it. Listen to your emotions and be okay with taking your time on this.

Aries

March 20 – April 20

Allow yourself to be guided this week by a deeper sense of self and desires. Sometimes it can be easy to try and appease the immediate, and possibly superficial, self instead of digging deeper into the sincere and profound needs of yourself. Try and nourish your soul this week, Aries, which is not an easy task; but if you do things genuinely and full of care, you will be just fine.

Taurus

April 20 – May 21

You are going to continue this battle between love and impulsiveness this week, Taurus. Try and think about other decisions which have served you well in the long-term. Although it might feel right in the moment to jump to conclusions, you will not necessarily feel great in the long run. Think about which areas need stability for you and pursue those within your relationships.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 21

Be careful of wrongful perceptions this week, Gemini. Do not discount someone before you fully have all of the appropriate information. You could hurt someone if you judge before you have the time to put yourself in their shoes. Try and tap into that strong empathetic side you have anytime you are having a personal interaction with someone. It will keep you in the right headspace.

Cancer

Jun 21 – July 23

You feel like something is missing this week, Cancer. There is an event, personal encounter or otherwise opportunity that you have been thinking about recently. However, you are having a difficult time bringing it to fruition. Now is the time to focus your energy and ponder if certain accomplishments are going to further your life in a positive way or not. Use your time wisely.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 23

If you keep the right mindset this week, Leo, you will glide right over some pretty intimidating problems that you have been facing for some time. Try and stay positive mentally and keep an open mind to all possibilities and some solutions will make themselves known to you without much struggle or work at all really. Go with the grain and not against it.