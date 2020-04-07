Our best guess: April 7 – 13

Week of April 7 – 13

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 23

With every fiber of your being you need clarity, structure and decisiveness. Things left up to chance feel like a headache for you and not knowing the answer to a problem will start to nag at you. Be clear when communicating with others and make your needs known. If something does not feel resolved, do not leave it up in the air or you will become anxious.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

You are going to have a communication breakdown this week, Libra. Stay acutely aware of everything you say and how it could be interpreted by others. Try to lean into something that is not very difficult for you, care. Use that empathic side and put care into everything you say. That way, even if a mix up occurs, you will know just how to fix it.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

It feels like your way or the highway, Scorpio, but do not be so quick to judge a situation. Sit back and hear what others have to say, but still trust that you know what is best for your health and the health of your loved ones. People will come to you for sound recommendations. Your unwavering sense of what is right and wrong will get you through this.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 22

Be kind to yourself, Sag. This transition has been hard for everyone, so it is okay to feel a bit off-balance. It is okay to withdraw into yourself a bit. It is okay to want some alone time to think. Just remember that if you do not bring others into your thoughts, they will not know how you are feeling and how to adequately help you.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 20

The moon is with you, Cap. Take time for yourself this week. For you, that might look like getting ready to go out, but having a nice dinner at home. Cook yourself something fancy, something you might not normally do. Anything you can do to punch up your normal routine will make you feel a bit less isolated.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Jupiter has officially crossed over for you, Aquarius. That means you will have a plethora of good luck coming your way. If you want to try something new, now is a wonderful time to do it. If you have been hesitant about a big decision, go ahead with it. You will have the right mindset to make things happen for yourself.

Pisces

Feb 18 – March 20

You are feeling a bit too stuck in the real world, in the here and now. Let your mind wander and get creative. Something that makes you feel the most like yourself is when you allow yourself to daydream and mentally approach some lofty dreams. Doing so this week will spark some beautiful ideas to keep you from going stir crazy.

Aries

March 20 – April 20

You know who you are, what your values are and where your boundaries lie. Keep that in mind this week as your resiliency will be tested. However, Mercury is with you now to help you maintain a solid line of communication and resolve any problems in dialogue which may appear. Remain true to yourself and all will clear up easily.

Taurus

April 20 – May 21

The sun is coming your way, Taurus. Prepare yourself for a refreshing boost to your ego. Perhaps you have been feeling a bit down on yourself lately. Well, not anymore. You are going to experience a reinvigoration in your sense of self and self confidence. Be proud of who you are and how strong you have been during this time.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 21

You are still feeling the love, Gemini. You are like a glowing beacon of love. You are making others feel all warm and fuzzy from every direction. Because you are so good at comforting those in need, reach out to those around you and just check-in. They will feel better just having talked to you. Your deep well of love is infectious.

Cancer

Jun 21 – July 23

Something is telling you to help someone close to you. There is someone in your immediate group of friends and family who needs your help. Think about how you can offer real and practical advice or assistance to this person. Use that charming nature of yours to lend an ear to someone struggling right now.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 23

It is time for you to do something that comes quite easy to you, Leo, and that is being strategic. During this uncertain time, answers and solutions are going to be hard to come by. In the current state of things, you are going to have to make your own luck, in a sense. Put your drive to the test and look for opportunities you can make happen.