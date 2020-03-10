Opinion: The new coronavirus is no excuse for anti-Asian racism

Last week, the price for two bottles of Purell hand sanitizer on Amazon hit $300. Many companies are struggling to meet the demand as well as fight price gouging for things like hand sanitizer, face masks and disinfectant wipes as the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues to spread globally.

As of Sunday, March 8, the United States announced its 21st death related to the virus, while worldwide the total number of infections continues to increase; now, the number of cases is over 100,000. The virus originated in Wuhan, China, and though the number of new cases in mainland China is decreasing, pockets of the new virus are spreading in Italy, South Korea and Iran.

Although some people in Boise are being tested for the new virus, there have been zero cases announced in Idaho. In the United States, paranoia is spreading ahead of the virus; unfortunately, Asian Americans have experienced an increase in hate crimes and discrimination at the same time – and not for the first time.

This new virus is no excuse for anti-Asian racism, and in fact, exposes just how quickly paranoia can be used as an excuse for discrimination.

An article posted by CNN told stories from Asian Americans in multiple cities across America. Many of them included verbal harassment, violent language and derogatory terms.

A recent article in Time shared the personal accounts of multiple East Asian people in the United Kingdom who were targeted in violent and often public hate crimes because of the coronavirus. In London, Jonathan Mok was attacked by multiple teenagers, who told him “we don’t want your coronavirus in this country. In a Facebook post with over 67,000 reactions, Jonathan Mok discussed his attack, saying that panic is just another way people validate their racism.

“Racism is not stupidity — racism is hate,” Mok wrote. “Racists constantly find excuses to expound their hatred — and in this current backdrop of the coronavirus, they’ve found yet another excuse.”

Such incidents are not necessarily isolated to violent outbursts on trains or in alleyways, however. A part-time staffer for a state assemblywoman in Brooklyn posted a notice on Facebook last week that advised people to stay away from Chinese businesses and restaurants, claiming that, because some Chinese Americans traveled to mainland China for new year celebrations, the risk of transmitting the virus was higher around Chinese American people.

“They are returning and some are bringing along the Coronavirus,” the post read. “Rather be safe than sorry.”

The staffer was fired quickly after the post was made, but the multiple cases of anti-Asian racism credited to fears of the new coronavirus prove that many have similar prejudices.

In an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times, Zhang Ping, the consul general of the People’s Republic of China in Los Angeles, emphasized the need for international cooperative efforts to stop the new virus and denounced the increasing discrimination against Asian people globally.

“The virus is understandably a source of concern, but it should not be exploited as an excuse for xenophobia or advancing a political agenda,” Ping wrote. “At a time when the world is working hard to contain the spread of the coronavirus, we should guard against the spread of political and racist viruses as well.”

As Boise readies for potential cases of the new virus, being careful to avoid transmission of the virus is crucial; being careful, though, does not include being racist. American stereotypes against people from various Asian nations have led to horrible state and citizen-supported violence time and again, a cycle that must be disrupted.