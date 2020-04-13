Opinion: The fear of being your best friend’s Grim Reaper

With my immuno-compromised roommate and best friend standing in front of me, asking if I would stay home for spring break was the moment the COVID-19 outbreak became real to me.

As the novel coronavirus spread throughout the world in late February, Idaho remained one of the last two states in the United States without a confirmed case into early March. For most, public health was not a big priority.

For me, while there were no confirmed cases in the state yet, the consequences of the virus spreading loomed in the back of my mind. If I caught it, the virus would likely not affect my normally functioning immune system and, if it did, I would live through it.

However, the impact that COVID-19 might have on my life is bigger than I first realized. Before Boise State closed much of campus and moved all classes online, I was planning on traveling to Arizona for spring break to visit family.

A week before I was due to leave for spring break, I suddenly understood how my actions could impact the people that surrounded me. My roommate, who lives less than five feet from me, knocked on my door and shuffled slowly into the room. She asked if I would consider not going to Arizona.

My immune-compromised best friend and roommate stood in front of me, and it was then that I understood the impact of what traveling could mean for not only myself but her, as well. I could come back and be an asymptomatic carrier of the virus and pass it on to her without even realizing it.

It was a possibility that she could not afford to become a reality.

Over the winter break, she had contracted a cold that knocked her off her feet for the entire break into the end of January. Her symptoms for Lyme disease flared more than they ever had and her new daily persistent headache, a 24/7 headache went from a normal six in pain to a constant 10.

She was unable to go to classes for the first two weeks of the semester and, when she had just begun to feel as though she could be a functioning human in society again, the thought of dying from COVID-19 began to hang over her head.

The conclusion I came to was that no one thinks about being their best friend’s Grim Reaper but, when it becomes a realistic possibility, it is the only thing you can think about. At that moment, she was asking me a simple favor: stay home.

Staying home has become the basic and common request from medical professionals, government officials, infected people and noninfected people alike. Their message is “stay inside and stay safe.”

Often times, much more than social distancing is needed to combat something that affects such a large portion of the population, but in the current situation, all everyone needs to do is simply distance themselves from anyone that is not their immediate family.

At parks and restaurants, I saw people and friends hanging out during the first few days after a confirmed case was announced in Idaho on March 13. The slow pace Idaho’s legislators were taking in addressing the public population on placing a mandated shelter-in-place order on March 25 was too little, too late. This order came after the number of cases confirmed the previous day reached 92.

For some, the announcement was a wake-up call to stay away from others and only leave their house for essential errands. With Idaho’s confirmed cases multiplying faster than most suspected and 1,426 confirmed cases with 27 deaths, the issue has become increasingly problematic for the immune-compromised and healthy population alike.

It is a simple order. For the good of the community, stay home, Idaho.