Opinion: Quarantining as an only child leads to more dependence on technology

The once-bustling campus of Boise State has mostly surrendered to the COVID-19 pandemic, an eerie reminder that we are only human, and that tragedies such as disaster and disease have the power to bring us down.

The spread of the coronavirus has forced students to evacuate Boise State’s campus and travel back to their homes to shelter in place. We have been told by our local and national governments to remain indoors and begin “social distancing,” a precautionary measure new to the vocabulary of many Americans.

Although many students were happily greeted by their family and their siblings, some students like myself came home to no siblings.

Being an only child can feel lonely at times, but I have never experienced this degree of boredom. This restlessness has led me to adopt an exceedingly unhealthy dependence on technology for entertainment.

Students with siblings have built-in methods to cure their boredom, whether it be by creating posts for social media platforms in hopes of going viral, or by simply watching a movie together. Regardless of how these students decide to spend their days inside, there is always someone else to accompany them.

When I think about my friends and their siblings being able to spend time with one another amid this chaotic time, I start to get an overwhelming feeling of loneliness; my phone seems to become my only source of entertainment. Consequently, I find myself losing track of time when I am on my phone because of all the social media outlets I am involved with.

The amount of time I have spent on my phone has been astronomical, and I attribute this to my empty household and lack of motivation. Being an only child has its perks, but when an unanticipated mandatory quarantine overtook the nation, I would not say I was particularly prepared for what was to come.

At the beginning of my quarantine – March 22 through March 29 – my total screen time added up to a total of 19 hours and 35 minutes. This may seem like a lot of time to be on a phone for a week, but the following week’s numbers were what really disturbed me.

Over the next seven days, my screen time increased to a shocking 55 hours and 15 minutes. That is 55 hours and 15 minutes of my week, lost to a smartphone.

When I was still attending classes on campus, I was too busy to be on my phone during the day and by the time I went to bed, I was too exhausted to look at another screen. Schoolwork was inarguably one of my ultimate priorities, but now it has drifted to the bottom of my list.

I have come to realize that my motivation levels have significantly decreased, which worries me in terms of the remaining weeks of the quarantine. I know I am not the only one who has fallen behind in a class since switching to remote learning, but I also know that this is not the student I wanted to be.

Hunter Hagen is a sophomore visual arts major who is also facing the challenges of quarantining as an only child. She and her boyfriend live in an apartment in Boise, so they have been quarantining together. Yet, when I asked Hagen what she thought it would be like to be isolated with a sibling instead of with her boyfriend, her response was the opposite of what I expected.

“I think it would be beneficial to have a few more options for socialization and support than what I have right now,” Hagen said. “Just adding another body to my support system would be helpful […].”

Screen time does not seem to affect her altered lifestyle as much as it does mine, but she has discovered that her motivation for completing online assignments has also been gradually decreasing.

“Online classes do not work for me because I have a very hard time self-motivating […] and it’s been very difficult for me to communicate with my professors [and]stay on top of my schoolwork,” Hagen said.

Aside from the lack of motivation and levels of boredom that Hagen, myself and many other students have experienced, I can confidently say that we are finding ways to adjust to our “new normal,” whether it is cooking, exercising or finding a new show to binge on Netflix.

Boredom is ultimately curable, but for those who have grown up in a house with no siblings, it is difficult to find continuous sources of entertainment to occupy our days, especially during this hectic and frightening time.



As important as it is to stay on top of our school work through remote learning, it is just as important to prioritize our health and safety. Although being an only child can be tough, the feeling of isolation for students like myself can be even more trying during these challenging times.