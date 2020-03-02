Opinion: Major attacks on transgender rights are defining Idaho

With less than a month before the legislative session ends, the Republican-dominated House and Senate in Idaho have clearly defined transgender rights as their primary target in the new decade. While LGBTQIA+ acceptance is at a national all-time high, Idaho’s socially conservative legislature continues to place itself among the most hateful and bigoted governing bodies in the nation.

This legislative session, there have been three anti-transgender bills proposed in committees: House Bill (HB) 465, which was killed in a committee with a no-vote last Tuesday; and House Bills 500 and 509, which have both passed the House and are up for a hearing in the Senate soon.

HB 465 would have made it a felony for health care professionals to provide gender-affirming healthcare treatment to transgender people under the age of 18. The bill was presented by Rep. Christy Zito to the House Judiciary Committee, who called gender dysphoria — which involves a conflict between one’s physically assigned sex or socially assigned gender and the gender with which they actually identify — a “mental disorder,” and called gender-affirming healthcare a form of “genital mutilation.”

Hundreds of Idahoans attended the committee hearing for HB 465 on Feb. 25, where dozens testified against the bill. The day after the hearing, the committee chairman announced that the bill would not receive a vote due to the overwhelming testimony against it.

Such a victory is important but is only one of three major attacks against transgender individuals.

HB 500, now in the Senate, will ban transgender athletes from high school and college sports and allow the internal or external genital examination of anyone whose gender is disputed. The bill was proposed by Rep. Barbara Ehardt. Like legislators from multiple other states, Ehardt worked with Alliance Defending Freedom, an anti-LGBTQIA+ group designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center to create this bill.

Emotional testimony was heard during the hearings for HB 500 as well, with Ehardt defending the bill as prioritizing fairness for women in sports.

Last but not least, HB 509 will disallow people to change their gender marker on their birth certificate, citing the need to protect citizens. The bill, proposed by Rep. Julianne Young, is probably the most poorly disguised of the anti-transgender bills but was passed by the House on Feb. 27 in defiance of a federal court order.

The Idaho Attorney General’s office has said that HB 509 could cost as much as $1 million dollars in tax funds for litigation for the state of Idaho to defend it. Similarly, the office said that HB 500 is most likely an infringement of the 14th Amendment, which will certainly also face litigation.

Whether such warnings will deter senators remains to be seen.

On Feb. 28, hundreds of middle school, high school and college students protested HBs 500 and 509 at the Capitol building, led by high school senior Jenefar Paul and Nisha Jae Newton of the ACLU of Idaho. The students — most below the age of 20 and many of them transgender, queer and people of color — chanted outside the House and Senate chambers. Their message: “trans people are people.”

Yet based on each of these legislator’s words, it is hard to tell that these bills are targeting transgender people. They have rarely used the word “trans,” and none of their bills include the word “transgender.” That is not because they do not know the word. They know that for these bills to pass, they must be neutralized in a way that seems to defend the liberty of Idahoans. In reality, nothing is further from the truth.

But Idahoans are still organizing against these bills, and the fact that one has already been sidelined is encouraging. Chicago-based professional transgender athlete and activist Chris Mosier is visiting Boise on March 3, when from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Add the Words, Idaho, Planned Parenthood, the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, Beloved Bodies and the ACLU of Idaho are participating in a walk from the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial to the State Capitol to protest the ongoing legislation.

If you have not called your legislators or signed any of the available petitions, this will be the time to show your support for the transgender community. One bill was stopped by community action. There are still two others, but if we show up in support for our transgender siblings, it is not too late to stop them.