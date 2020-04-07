Opinion: Don’t fear COVID-19, prepare for it

I have been told many times throughout my life that the world is ending. When the Mayan calendar ran out in 2012, I drunkenly toasted to the demise of the human race, knowing that we would wake up in the morning and it would be just another day.

Fear has unnecessarily gripped the world by the throat numerous times over the years, but this feels different.

I remember reading about The Great Depression of the 1930s. Stock markets crashed. The economy crumbled as the unemployment rate reached 24.9%, leaving 15 million people out of work.

Homelessness quickly followed, as millions of Americans could no longer afford to pay for their homes or rent. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets.

More families than ever could not afford rent. More children than ever were in the streets, barefoot and begging for food. Mass suicides ensued. The world was left desolate, with empty horror in everyone’s eyes.

Such an image of America seemed so surreal. It seemed so distant from our lives now, like it was a fictional story that your siblings told you around a campfire to scare you.

However, we are no longer children. We are adults, navigating the realities of a pandemic, both physically and economically. I am getting closer to understanding what previous global economic issues might have felt like, and yet, we are so close to repeating all the same mistakes of those Americans 90 years ago because we refuse to grasp the severity of our current situation.

Boise State has gone exclusively online for the rest of the semester. Entertainment that includes large groups of people gathering for things such as sporting events, concerts and movies has been suspended.

In Idaho, Governor Brad Little has ordered a statewide 21-day stay-home order to combat the spread of COVID-19. In downtown Boise, bars and restaurants have followed suit in temporary closure or moved to takeout and delivery only, and many locally-owned stores and shops around the Treasure Valley may never reopen again.

However, young adults around campus are still not clearly not taking this issue seriously, as people continue to gather socially and treat this as an extended spring break.

This is not just another irrational fear or something to take lightly. The implications that this pandemic will have on our economy are being seriously underestimated.

According to an article by the Harvard Business Review, this will only widen economic and social disparity throughout the United States, as the wealth gap between classes rapidly grows.

All around the country, millions of Americans are going to be out of work for the next three to five weeks, and according to a 2016 Federal Reserve Board report, 44% of U.S. adults do not have enough money in savings to cover a $400 unexpected expense.

As a bartender who works at The Reef, I am someone who survives on tips. I have not been able to work for three weeks already, and I am not sure when the restaurant will be allowed to open again.

The world is about to get hit with an economic blow that may last years. Many of its citizens may not know when their next paycheck is, or in the very imminent future, may not know when their next meal is.

I would be lying if I said I was not scared, and you should be, too. However, it is crucial that during this time, people must not panic, but prepare.

Updates are constantly being provided by Boise State on their website, social media and emails. Countless media are also updating the world on the current precautions to take, the symptoms to look out for and the importance of social distancing to minimize the spread of the virus.

It is crucial for all of us to be smart with our money, help out our fellow neighbors when we can and remember that we are all global citizens who need to band together to minimize the blow of this virus.