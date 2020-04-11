Opinion: COVID-19 pandemic forces college seniors to reckon with the world that lies ahead

In the last few weeks, the lives of most people on the planet have changed dramatically as a result of the global pandemic. In the realm of colleges and universities, many of us completing our degrees have to acknowledge that we will not get to experience the last few months of college the way we expected. This includes being distanced from the friends we have spent four or more years making, staying in as opposed to going out and facing insecurity about what our lives will look like after classes end.

Though the onset of the health crisis has altered our lives in previously unimaginable ways, it is also just a conveniently timed lesson for many young adults about to leave the protected sphere of education for the first time in over 16 years.

For most of our memories, much of life has been constructed around school.

In secondary education, many of us spent eight hours a day in classes and often participated in extracurricular activities, all while working a job. Though there may have been a lot going on, any student that has made it through a bachelor’s degree or beyond has highly prioritized their education to do so.

One of the things that a high level of drive and motivation fosters within us is a belief that if you work a certain amount, pay close attention or ask enough questions, you will succeed. If a subject is challenging for you, you can get a tutor or work with an instructor to get the grade you are aiming for, which is often the primary concern of your life at this point. This, however, is not the real world.

Although college is a time to grow and explore, to meet new people and discover who you are as an individual, it also engenders an extremely delicate sense of freedom for many. While in school, we have access to federal loans, scholarships or grants that conveniently deposit thousands of dollars into our account to cover our expenses.

In college classes, more often than not, real-world issues are discussed through the comfortability of the classroom. We have been told that getting good grades would get us into college, and then getting a college degree would afford us the opportunity for the life we wanted. Life is not this simple, and we, as seniors, are just learning this lesson a little bit earlier this year.

A pandemic of the scale of COVID-19 is not something humanity experiences often. That being said, it is showing the world and, particularly, places that paraded themselves around as if they had everything figured out, that seldom-experienced events frequently change the course of history.

As we sit in our apartments logging into endless Zoom meetings and Blackboard assignments, the general social anxiety that this pandemic has caused is substantial. Though college seniors are far from being the only population facing uncertainty, our concern may be more dramatic because of the fantasy world that we have not yet had to leave, but which we will depart soon with possibly no immediate job or life prospects.

This is what our post-graduation life will look like, however. Very few of us, without tapping into some system of arbitrary privilege, will simply walk off the college campus and immediately start being paid for what we love to do. Life will immediately present us with innumerable challenges that no one told us about and that seem to exist within our situation alone. We will be forced to make decisions that give us ambiguous results, and we will make mistakes that may cause us to think our life is over.

This conglomerate of difficulty will play an enormous part in shaping who we will become, and we will no longer have the comfortable safety net of college to fall back on.

I say all of this to acknowledge the moment we are currently experiencing. It is not fun, and it is bumming everyone out. However, it is also providing a time to reflect and to be internal. As systems strain and fail all around us, we are left with ourselves.

This is the first of infinite times that things will seem pretty and perfect, and will actually turn out to be much more complicated than we thought. Deluding ourselves into thinking the world can be contained within the realms of a classroom discussion or even a field of study has made this global catastrophe feel particularly disastrous.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic may be an extremely rare global crisis, it is also a reminder of the unpredictable world in which we live. For the last 16 years or more of our lives, seniors have been following the rules of the equation that says if you work hard you will succeed.

Though finishing our degree is certainly a success, we must now face the unknown and unpredictable world that will continue to present us with unexpected challenges throughout our lives, ones that, just like this pandemic, we must confront in order to survive.