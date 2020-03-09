Opinion: Before going on a volunteer trip, consider the long history of white saviorism

As the weather warms and college students dream of Cabo, Treefort Music Festival and going home for spring break, some students have the opportunity to go on life-changing philanthropic trips for the week. These trips, however, happen year-round, as affluent people – mostly white – travel all over the world to “improve” poor communities. Their suitcases filled with chinos and Chacos and their hearts filled with good intentions, these people often cause more harm than good, and pat themselves on the back for sacrificing their time for people who really need it.

This phenomenon is often called “voluntourism” and essentially suggests that those who are going to volunteer in poor communities are actually going for the fun experience and to take advantage of their ability to do so. These trips are particularly destined for majority black countries, like those in sub-Saharan Africa.

The volunteer tourism industry draws as many as 1.6 million people per year, totaling $2 billion annually. Volunteering for a cause can obviously be beneficial, but voluntourism veers into harm when it becomes “poverty porn” on social media and often found in advertisements.

Poverty porn is surprisingly familiar, even if most people have never heard the term. It often includes an African child, or several, in huts with dirt floors and a narrator calling for financial aid. On volunteer trips, many people insert themselves into the equation and post it to social media, building themselves up as the “white savior” whose experiences building houses and witnessing those with less truly changed their lives.

The white savior complex abounds in media as well as much of philanthropy. Many famous American books or movies that have received widespread critical and cultural acclaim have been engineered around a white savior narrative, including “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, the novel and the movie “The Help” and the 2018 Academy Award Best Picture winner “Green Book.”

This narrative fits nicely into the 21st century “colorblind” rhetoric that emphasizes being “not racist” over actually studying racism and disrupting it. In each of those examples, the white person maintains their superior cultural position while extending their assistance to black people, often without their asking but always proving to be the best white person in town compared to the “real racists.”

Rather than challenging racism because of new proximity to people of color and their experiences, the white savior complex allows a morale boost while deepening internal racial biases. This comes from seeing people of color as needing saving, not just from unfortunate environmental circumstances or financial instability but from their own inability to save themselves. Needless to say, the people who are being “saved” often have very little input in what happens to their communities.

Additionally, white savior trips become even more clearly about tourism than service when considering that income inequality exists everywhere. If people truly wanted to help, they would more likely stay in their own communities with people they already know and solve problems they already understand. Instead, they fly to developing nations to build schools or houses without listening to what the people in the community actually want.

College offers an important time to interrogate such urges. At Boise State, many students come from areas that are predominantly white, and being at college demonstrates some amount of financial privilege, which means a lot of people on this campus fit the demographic of someone who could go on a philanthropic trip to a poorer nation.

So while you are booking your next vacation, be critical. Tourism, in general, is often exploitative of someone and certainly has negative environmental impacts. But volunteer tourism involves intricate histories of oppression that most people do not consider before boarding their plane.

As writer Chidera Ihejirika explained in an article in Afropunk, a visitor’s personal growth on a trip around the world does not matter as much as finding long-term solutions to help communities that have real needs all over the globe.

“If you find that your social media posts mostly talk about you and how this experience has shaped you, changed you and made you a better person,” Ihejirika wrote. “I would seriously urge you to do some re-evaluating.”

