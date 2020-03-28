Opinion: After a historic Democratic primary, Biden’s privilege put him in the lead

In the midst of the chaos caused by the coronavirus, it is easy to forget that in eight months, Americans will cast their votes for the individual who will take over the Oval Office. It is also easy to forget that, just a few weeks ago, the top headlines were about the Democratic primary as former vice president Joe Biden won big over Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Super Tuesday primary elections for 24 states around the nation.

The day I read that former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg was dropping out of the race for the Democratic Party nomination for president, March 2, I knew that spelled doom for any major changes at our government’s highest office in the next five years. When another moderate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, dropped out hours later, that was the final nail in the coffin.

That Monday morning, the race for the Democratic nomination for the President of the United States was down to two white men over the age of 70. By Tuesday morning, Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders was effectively out for the count, leaving us with moderate Joe Biden, who has never been the most likable or even personable candidate in the race.

10 months ago, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand dropped out of the running for the nomination on a bill devoted to reproductive justice. The first openly gay contender for the presidency, Pete Buttigieg, continued to poll well late in the race before dropping out right before Super Tuesday.

Between the suspension of these two campaigns, the most diverse field for a presidential nomination in American history went on a rollercoaster, blowing through the impeachment trial, stopping at climate change and taking photos with children who found themselves more represented in these presidential hopefuls than ever before.

So, how did we end up choosing between two rich old white men?

Of course, when looking at American history, it only makes sense that we would. We have not set much of a precedent for any group other than that demographic to hold positions of power. But looking back on the race for the Democratic nomination for president, there were many candidates who were qualified and even seemed successful enough to be poised to take the nomination. Biden himself seemed out for the count for the first major voting in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

When Sen. Kamala Harris was seven years old, congresswoman Shirley Chisolm became the first African American woman to run for the presidency, and the first woman to participate in a presidential primary debate. Though it feels like a lot has changed since 1972 — and it has — Sen. Harris’ campaign was by far the most successful campaign for the presidency by a black woman in American history. When it ended in December, due to a number of reasons, the impact of the intersection of her race and gender could not be overlooked.

Each of the women in the field faced the same hardships that drove moderate voters away from Hillary Clinton in 2016. Whether or not voters were directly turned away from a certain woman candidate or not, each of them had to modulate themselves to focus more on likability than electability. This consistent problem means it will be a while longer before any woman can stand before her voters and say what she wants to say, how she wants to say it.

The struggle of Sanders, though he is a white man, gets to the root each of the candidate’s struggles. The power base of the Democratic party simply wanted to stop what would disrupt their power. Whether because of the vestiges of anti-communist and anti-socialist Cold War rhetoric or the direct threats to their power structures, Democratic voters and politicians alike made the choice to turn to the moderate candidate because it was the least upsetting.

Their inability to articulate their specific problem with Sanders, however, other than that he is simply “too far out there” exposes their discomfort. If Democrats want to unify, the young voters they admonish for wanting socialist things like a living wage will eventually need to unify on their own terms in large enough coalitions to disrupt moderate Democrats.

Biden’s appeal to Democrats to “return to normal” is clearly dissatisfying a lot of voters, and history will not remember the attempt kindly.

