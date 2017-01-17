On-campus recorded rapes double from 2015 to 2016

Silhouetted in the dim light of the TV playing “Family Guy,” the two freshman fell into each other on his dorm room couch.

“We started making out,” said Jenna Smith, a Boise State student whose name has been changed to protect her identity.

Despite only knowing each other for a couple months, the pair had become friends, often seeing each other at parties or passing each other in the hallways of Taylor Hall.

“Then his hands went places, and I said ‘I don’t like that a whole lot,’” she continued. “And then he took my pants off and proceeded to rape me.”

The number of reported rapes on the Boise State campus more than doubled from 2015 to 2016. The increase likely means students feel more comfortable with authorities, making them more open to talk about and report incidents of sexual assault.

“We know that there are so many more rapes (that occur on campus) than are reported,” said Adriane Bang, director of the Gender Equity Center. “Not everyone knows they can report (at the Gender Equity Center), even despite all of our efforts to do education. So those numbers are actually tremendously low.”

According to the Campus Crime Logs, there were 15 reported rapes in 2016 and six reported rapes in 2015. Bang said these numbers are significantly lower than they likely would be if all sexual assaults that occurred on campus were reported. She cited a statistic produced by the the National Sexual Violence Resource Center that estimates one in five women and one in 16 men are sexually assaulted while in college.

Annie Kerrick, former director of Title IX/ADA/504 Compliance, said she had no reason to believe the increase in reported rapes hints at an increase in sexual assaults on the Boise State campus.

“An increase in numbers is actually a good thing in some ways because it indicates people are reporting crimes that are happening against them,” Kerrick said.

When students report a sexual assault, the Office of Institutional Compliance & Ethics uses the information to investigate for crime trends and help victimized students deal with barriers put in place after a sexual assault occurred.

“We try to do our best to keep this community safe, but when we don’t know about things, we can’t respond to them,” Kerrick said. “We have to know what is happening on our campus to maintain community safety.”

The 15 rapes and one attempted rape recorded on the 2016 Campus Crime Logs didn’t include Smith’s sexual assault.

Smith said she would report what happened if there “weren’t any consequences” and if it wasn’t “a dragged out process that it would be more work than is needed.” Even though Smith and her assailant haven’t spoken since the incident—despite the daily glances in the halls and around campus that Smith must smile through—Smith worries that reporting the incident would get him into trouble.

According to Kerrick, students can report incidents of sexual assault without causing repercussions for the assailant.

“There are different concepts of justice for different people,” Kerrick said. “Some people think ‘If this person who did this to me gets held accountable, that’s justice’. Other people just want their life to go back to the way it was before this happened.”

The Office of Institutional Compliance & Ethics provides students with services helping them mend any academic problems that might have arisen because of the sexual assault. It also provides them with counselling services and aid breaking their lease if their living situation was affected by the sexual assault.

According to Kerrick, it is not uncommon for students who are sexually assaulted to live in the same dorm or on the same floor as their assailant.

Because there’s a common cultural perception of sexual assailants “being strangers in the dark,” students might be confused about classifying experiences where fellow students force them to take part in nonconsensual sex as rape, Bang said.

“There is this mismatch with what people are actually experiencing and what our cultural stories around sexual assault are,” Bang said. “(These rapes are often) crimes of opportunity or people are planning them out: going to parties and looking for people who are vulnerable. In my experience, (sexual assault) is about wanting to have control over another person or seeing (the victims) decisions as less valuable than their own.”

Smith said several of her friends had also been sexually assaulted. She said it wasn’t uncommon to see her female friends or acquaintances being baited into over-drinking at parties.

She advised that all students have the Find My Friend App on their phone. The app gives students a way to check up on their friends if their friend went home with a stranger or didn’t return to their dorm after a party.

“I know some guys who have taken advantage of some drunk girls,” Smith said. “I’ve gone to parties where guys specifically hand beers to girls, or just say ‘Oh yeah, just take another pull’ and she’ll be gone. Then they’ll say ‘Oh, yeah, just come back to my place and rest it off.’”

Smith said there was a lot of drinking happening in her dorm, even under the watchful eyes of their Resident Assistant (RA) who, even when aware of the illegal activity, doesn’t report the activity. According to Smith, this lack of repercussions is pretty common for Taylor.

Rex Bartlett, freshman political science and communication double major, lives in one of the Living Learning Communities (LLC) in Taylor Hall, and hasn’t experienced the same problems with RAs or sexual assaults in his dorm.

“There’s a really strong sense of community in our (LLC) and we wouldn’t want to do that to any of the girls on our floor, and the girls on our floor wouldn’t want to do that to the guys because we’re a community,” Bartlett said.

According to Dean Kennedy, director of University Housing, there is likely a correlation between the reporting of sexual assaults and the ratio of staff members to residents.

“Increasing the student to staff relationship increases the opportunities for students to interact with staff and create relationships,” Kennedy said. “If something happens, regardless of what happens, they feel comfortable approaching that staff member who can then direct them to the correct resources.”

According to Kennedy, Boise State has some of the lowest RA to student ratios, with an average of one RA to every 32 student. At Boise State, the dorms with the lowest ratios of RAs to students are Taylor Hall, Driscoll Hall, Keiser Hall, Morrison Hall and Towers Hall.

Of the 15 recorded rapes in 2016, four of them took place in Taylor Hall, making it the dorm with the highest number of sexual assaults in 2016.

“That’s four individuals in Taylor Hall that feel comfortable reporting what happened,” Kennedy said. “For me, making sure students feel comfortable reporting what happened and getting resources, that’s what is important.”