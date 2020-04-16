Office of the Provost aids students in finding resources

Different initiatives and programming have been adopted so that both students and faculty can utilize tools from departments such as the Center for Teaching and Learning (CTL) to work on teaching remotely, the IDEA Shop with innovative ways to engage a class digitally, Office of the Dean of Students utilizing the food pantry and the Office of the Provost as a way to find the correct solutions for their problems.

“The questions or concerns or issues that arise in connection with remote instruction are really, they’re varied,” said Tony Roark, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.

“So, sometimes I’m pointing them to the help desk or sometimes I’m pointing them to the Dean of Students office [and]sometimes you might be sending them somewhere else in student affairs. So, I’m really kind of acting as a traffic cop in a lot of cases.”

The Office of the Provost has been working to make all resources accessible to students and faculty alike with webinars for faculty through the CTL and innovative ways to collaborate through the IDEA shop, according to Roark.

Roark has been working with other faculty and administrators to ensure that these resources are readily available and that all students, faculty and staff feel supported during this time.

“I talked to my counterparts and my colleagues from other institutions both in the state of Idaho and outside the state of Idaho, and we were able to accomplish essentially, in a matter of three days, what some universities have not been able to do in three weeks,” Roark said.

The two main concerns Roark has received are about grades and the transition to online coursework from in-person classes. One source of relief passed through the Faculty Senate is a pass/fail grading system option for undergraduate students who would like to change all or some of their final grades to pass/fail grading.

“They may want to protect their GPA from the mathematical effects of that particular letter grade, and this would allow them to do that,” Roark said. “So, I think it’s highly flexible, puts the decision in the student’s hands where it belongs and it’s pretty generous, I think.”

Graduate students have a similar option with the pass/fail system but are more restricted due to licensure requirements for graduating. However, according to Roark, a C and above is a pass for a graduate student, whereas an undergraduate student could receive a pass with a grade of C-.

“The transition from in-person to online courses is difficult for most students and the options available to them can help relieve the process of finding a ‘new normal,’” according to Eric Kline, a freshman business major.

“Every time I open up my social media, I see new resources that they’ve added and I feel totally supported if I needed help like every single one of the different organizations I’m a part of are sending me emails talking about how I can get help through this new pass/fail change,” Kline said. “I think it’s all very generous. I think they’re doing their best to make the best in a really difficult situation that doesn’t have a lot of great answers.”

Roark believes the transition to remote learning has gone well and facilities such as the Center for Teaching and Learning and the IDEA Shop have been helpful for administration and students alike.

Other resources are being made available through the Office of the Dean of Students, such as the campus food pantry. Roark noted that the academic affairs department and the help desk are working on establishing resources for people to call and have their questions answered.

“So overall, it’s gone comparatively quite well [compared to other universities]. A lot of that, of course, all falls within the context of what, in my lifetime, is an unprecedented global event, which is a dumpster fire,” Roark said. “It’s terrifying and it’s incredibly disruptive and painful and scary so I don’t want to diminish the anxiety and even the trauma that students and staff and faculty are experiencing either as a direct result of the changes that we’ve we’ve had to make we’ve been compelled to make them on campus or just other life’s issues.”

Dr. Andrew Finstuen, dean of the Honors College and interim vice provost of undergraduate studies, has begun to form a committee to look into resources from the academic affairs perspective.

The committee’s main concern is how to continue to think about student engagement in an online environment, according to Finstuen.

“There’s a student experience/student engagement group that the president’s office commissioned, and the Vice President of Student Affairs Leslie Webb is in charge of that so it’s kind of like what are all the things that they were doing to help support students?” Finstuen said. “And now that it’s online, how do we shift those things [online?]”