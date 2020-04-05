Non-local Boise State students discuss their realities after the COVID-19 outbreak

Leaving the comfort of home, family and friends to venture to a new city for college is a daunting decision. There are numerous obstacles every student must overcome over the four years spent pursuing higher education, and being a Boise State student who is not originally from Boise adds onto the struggle.

Perhaps the most daunting challenge to overcome thus far, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a unique situation that has forced many non-local students to make many difficult decisions in a short amount of time.

Lauryn Campbell, a junior pre-medicine major, is from southern California and said she was no longer able to go home over spring break and may not be able to for the foreseeable future.

“My parents are worried that once I get home, [California’s government] will close the borders and I won’t be able to get back to Idaho,” Campbell said.

The option to go home indefinitely is also not ideal; Campbell explained that she usually stays in Boise over the summer and, therefore, would still have to pay rent on her apartment even if she is not living in it.

Molly Jane Moyer, a senior psychology major from Driggs, Idaho, is confronting similar issues. After hearing that her barista job at the YMCA would be temporarily closed down, she packed what she thought she needed for an indefinite amount of time away from Boise and left the city.

“Like many students, my world has basically been turned upside down in the past week,” Moyer said. “I didn’t move out of my apartment because I have a bunch of stuff and furniture there, and a lease until June. So I will still be paying rent, without a job, and not living there.”

The only thing that Moyer believes may be more difficult for her than her current living situation is the fact that this is all happening during her last semester attending Boise State.

For Tuan Nguyen, a junior business and economic analytics major, the biggest struggle of the COVID-19 pandemic so far is having to navigate it alone, since his family and home is in Hanoi, Vietnam, and international travel is out of the question.

“Staying away from my family is a hard thing to me because I miss them a lot and I have to deal with a lot of issues by myself,” Nguyen said. “It is not an easy decision to live far away from my family, but being able to stay safe and healthy is a more important priority to me.”

While many questions and worries about the future are currently left unanswered, students are being offered aid from Boise State during this trying time.

According to Nguyen, Boise State’s emails have provided him with helpful tips and updates, as well as useful contacts from Boise State professors and support from University Health Services.

Campbell also expressed her gratitude towards Boise State, as she described how the university has helped her throughout this transition.

“Professors are extremely forgiving while they rewrite entire syllabuses to accommodate online classes, and I personally am someone who goes to see a therapist on campus,” Campbell said. “Although we can no longer meet in person, they are allowing video conferences to people who still need those appointments, and they were very accommodating when I needed a refill on my prescription and made sure I got those orders filled as needed.”

COVID-19 has affected students in many different ways. Though the crisis is forcing many members of the campus community to dramatically alter their day-to-day life, students are finding ways to adjust and still continue the elements of their lives that are essential, regardless of the state of the world around them.