Newly elected ASBSU members begin planning for the future

The elections for the non-hired positions on the Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU), the university’s student government, were held on March 17 and 18 with a 5.9% voter turnout rate.

Currently, the ASBSU outgoing executive staff has begun training the newly elected members who will be inaugurated on April 25 at 5 p.m. digitally.

Once this transition is made, the executive team will officially begin following through with their ideas to improve the experience for the student body.

President: Angel Cantu

Cantu, who served as an ASBSU assembly member during the 2019-2020 school year, is focused on creating a collaborative team as the newly elected president. His main goal for the coming school year will be to make progress on the three platforms, inclusion and diversity, food insecurity and sustainability, he and the newly elected vice president ran on.

Along with working on the goals that Cantu has outlined, he hopes to hire and form a team that will work together to make a difference on campus.

“I just think it’s important that we get more students involved,” Cantu said. “Nevertheless, I think the constitutional convention will really help with that because there will be a lot more students on ASBSU and that’s a lot more voices that can go to their friends and tell their friends about it.”

Vice President: Cambree Kanala

One of the main jobs of the vice president is to run the student assembly meetings every week. Kanala’s goal pertaining to the assembly meetings is to diversify the students representing different areas of campus and make the meetings more engaging.

“I think really instilling the value of the student representatives and the value of them being there is very important, as well as ensuring that they’re going and speaking with their populations and getting feedback and having that interaction that allows them to properly represent the [majority’s] opinion,” Kanala said.

Kanala hopes to reach more of the student population to allow for continued outreach into the campus community. Along with Cantu, Kanala wants to continue working on their platform and goals for basic needs and inclusion and diversity.

Vice President of Inclusive Excellence Student Council (IESC): Ryann Banks

Now that the current IESC passed the Welcoming Campus resolution in ASBSU assembly, Banks will continue working with departments on campus to make the university a more inclusive place.

“I think this is a great resolution, not only because it falls within my agenda, but because we can just continue to push for the change that needs to happen at Boise State,” Banks said. “But a lot of the stuff is going to be done by building those positive coalitions and that’s what I’m looking forward to. That’s what we definitely need and that’s what students need [is]some type of support that’s not just from other students.”

Banks is currently choosing members to be a part of the IESC and aims to help the university in becoming a diverse, inclusive and equitable place for all students. The application for the IESC council closed April 8 and Banks believes the team for the coming year will be able to continue making campus a place for all.

Secretary of Academic Affairs: Halima Hamud

Hamud’s first plan of action will be creating a platform for students to communicate with her throughout the year. With her value in active collaboration, Hamud will be prioritizing student needs, particularly where she has seen issues have arisen and where they need help.

“I believe that once we understand our values, where we stand [and]once we can collaborate on to address some issues on campus, I feel like having a stronger relationship with your team [is important]and we can deal with issues that come up from students,” Hamud said.

One way Hamud is looking to expand the communication between students and professors is through a form or some opportunity in which students will feel comfortable in addressing their professors one-on-one.

Secretary of Student Organizational Affairs: Kayla Magana

Magana is hoping to contact different clubs and organizations on campus to understand where their needs are not being met and believes this will help in funding, overall. The image of the funding board is another area Magana is going to work on building upon the improvements already in place by being more transparent in how funds are handled.

“I feel like the funding board position is important because when you have a student in the funding board position, I feel like it’s a lot easier for students to ask for funds,” Magana said. “For other students, it’s kind of like a student-to-student thing and I feel like if they know that another student is in that position, it will feel less intimidating to approach [us].”

The purpose of the funding board and the funds that are available is they are there for students to utilize. Having a team that works to reach out to clubs can make the process more streamlined for organizations, according to Magana.