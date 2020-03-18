Navigating life’s transitions post-graduation

Everything from friendships to food options can feel encapsulated within the campus for a number of Boise State students. Because many come from cities and states outside of Boise, the lives students create in Idaho can seem unique to the collegiate portion of their lives.

Though many leave after graduation, some students decide to stay and live out their adulthood in the Treasure Valley. Three former Boise State students, Mallory Jones, Tess Laub and Coby Carlson made that decision, even as it comes with many ups and downs in their lives.

Jones graduated from Boise State in Dec. 2019. With a degree in marketing, she decided to continue the work she began as an intern at J. R. Simplot Company and accepted a full-time position as a talent and culture marketing coordinator.

“I think part of why I really enjoyed [my internship]and wanted to stay in that role is my internship really perfectly rolled into the role that I’m in now,” Jones said. “So a lot of the projects I had started on as an intern I could continue to do as a full-time employee.”

Even with a smooth transition from intern to full-time employee, Jones felt the stern reality of leaving the life of a college student.

“I think, being completely honest, it is a very uncomfortable transition,” Jones said. “You’re starting to do completely different things in your life and trying to develop routines and what that looks like. I think having graduated in December probably added an extra layer of [discomfort].”

Currently in the interview process to become a biology field technician, Laub also graduated in Dec. 2019.

According to Laub, making the decision to stay in Idaho post-graduation was a move toward confirming and strengthening her independence.

“I feel more at home [in Boise]. The streets are familiar. The routine, the people, the mountains are all comforting to me, as well,” Laub wrote in an email. “I’d say I’ve become more familiar and can claim [the city]as an important step in my journey through adulthood.”

Laub looks to her time at Boise State for great memories. One of her favorite things about staying in Boise after graduation is still seeing the campus, but from a new perspective.

“[I like] driving past the university and realizing that that part of my life is over,” Laub wrote. “It feels right.”

A customer experience manager for Simply Eloped, Carlson graduated from Boise State in May 2019. As someone who spent time as both a Boise State student and employee, additional obstacles were added to Carlson’s transition.

“When I had to transition to searching for careers outside of the university, I had to really work on expanding my network and putting myself out there in the community in a way I hadn’t fully practiced during my time at Boise State,” Carlson wrote in an email.

Navigating every aspect of life from work relationships to close friendships took time to create a new balance for the three alumni.

“There’s no one who can really, like, hold your hand and walk you through like, ‘Here’s where you go to make friends,’” Jones said. “You really have to do it all by yourself.”

Carlson stated that the shifting of friendships and social activities has been one of the biggest changes since graduating, especially having been so involved with clubs and organizations.

“In college it is very easy to maintain many relationships with multiple people, especially if you are involved in Greek Life, Young Life or other on-campus organizations like I was,” Carlson wrote. “It was hard to grasp at first, but I know that the friendships I have made are so much more about the quality than the quantity.”

Even with the challenges they have approached, all three ultimately fell in love with Boise. Both Jones and Carlson envision themselves staying in the city in the future.

“[In five years], I hope to still be living in Boise and continuing to grow within my career field,” Carlson wrote. “I am a multi-passionate person, so I could be in a lot of different career options.”

With a drive to work with animals, Laub said she does not necessarily see herself staying in one place. She hopes to someday move to Germany and work in a zoo or with an animal rescue organization.

“I see myself as a young adult moving to new places and experiencing everything I’ve been dreaming about for the past four years,” Laub wrote.

The overarching message all three alumni expressed was the idea that life changes are inevitable, and while it may be difficult to see the outcome, remaining excited and open to new experiences can make a tremendous difference.