Mountain West spring sports and NCAA Division I Basketball Tournaments canceled

March 12, 2020 will go down in sports history. Amid cautionary cancellations due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Mountain West Conference announced its decision to cancel all spring sport competitions. Shortly following, the NCAA announced the cancellation of all winter and spring NCAA championships, including the men’s and women’s 2020 NCAA Division I basketball tournaments, also known as March Madness.

Mountain West suspends spring sports indefinitely

The original statement from the Mountain West to suspend spring competitions indefinitely was posted at 12 p.m. on Thursday:

“Given the current status of COVID-19, the Mountain West Board of Directors has suspended all spring sport competitions indefinitely. The health and well-being of student-athletes, as well as the campus and general communities, is of utmost priority. Therefore, the Board has determined the most prudent course of action is to align with the recommendations of public health care and government officials to help limit the spread of the virus.”

Boise State Athletics responded at 1:42 p.m. with confirmation that it will suspend all athletic competitions until further notice, effective immediately.

“This includes competitions both at home and on the road, many of which were already canceled or in the process of being canceled by other institutions and athletic conferences,” wrote associate athletic director Joe Nickell in an email. “Based on the rapid evolution of this situation, we are not yet able to answer all of the questions this raises, as these decisions are still being made by stakeholders. We will update you as additional information becomes available.”

NCAA

The Mountain West is one of several conferences who have cancelled events and postponed spring sport seasons. Less than an hour after the Mountain West’s spring sports suspension announcement, the NCAA announced another blow to the already-shaken collegiate sports world.

The association’s statement is as follows:

“Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”

Mountain West moves to full cancellation of spring sports

By 6 p.m., after the NCAA’s statement, the Mountain West issued another statement confirming the full cancellation of spring competitions:

“The Mountain West Board of Directors has now officially canceled all remaining spring sports competitions and MW championships. This decision follows the recent announcement from the NCAA to cancel all of its winter and spring championships. The MW Board had previously placed an indefinite suspension on these events.”

Boise State women’s basketball

The Boise State women’s basketball team, now the four-time Mountain West tournament champions, were among those finding out their 2020 NCAA Tournament seeding on Monday, March 16.

No official statements have been issued from the women’s basketball team, whose seniors are suddenly faced with the reality that they have played their last game.

Senior guard Jayde Christopher tweeted her emotions after the NCAA’s announcement:

“Bro I’m hurting. I can’t do this,” Christopher wrote.

Senior Riley Lupfer retweeted the NCAA’s statement with a plea of her own to her fellow college basketball players:

“Who’s trying to get a game going? We will meet up with anyone and play. Inside or outside. We just want 1 more game,” Lupfer wrote.

Check back for more updates regarding Boise State’s spring sports season suspension.