Most Boise State campus events suspended through July 5

Boise State has made the decision to suspend most campus events, including summer camps, through July 5.

The decision was made to decrease the spread of COVID-19 within the community, according to an email from Boise State’s Office of Communication and Marketing.

“University staff members are working with event organizers to reschedule events and to convert planned in-person gatherings into remote events,” wrote the Office of Communication and Marketing.

The university will reassess the situation and review the public health guidelines at that time during the month of June and will decide then if the suspension needs to be extended.

An update to the suspension of remaining summer events will be given on June 11.

“The suspension applies to all events at the Student Union Building, Special Events Center, Alumni and Friends Center, Stueckle Sky Center and most other campus venues and event spaces,” the Office of Communication and Marketing wrote.

Events held at ExtraMile Arena and the Morrison Center are being monitored, and the Office of Communication and Marketing is encouraging people to keep an eye on decisions for those events individually.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, there are 1,587 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state. In addition, there are 41 confirmed deaths.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.