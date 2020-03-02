Men’s basketball seniors end their careers on a high note

Four seasons have passed since guards Justinian Jessup, Marcus Dickinson and Alex Hobbs played their first game in Taco Bell Arena (now ExtraMile Arena) and on Feb. 23, they played their last.

The seniors ended their time at ExtraMile on a high note with a win over the New Mexico Lobos. But for Jessup, Dickinson and Hobbs — three of the Broncos’ five seniors, along with forward RJ Williams and center Robin Jorch — the brotherhood they have formed on the team is bigger than any win.

“We were talking about our group [of seniors]last week, and the biggest thing is we stuck together,” Hobbs said. “None of us transferred, none of us left when it got hard. Just despite what each of us was going through individually, we all had each other. I think that’s what kept us here. We’re a brotherhood.”

The seniors made two National Invitation Tournament (NIT) appearances in 2017 and 2018, had two 20-plus win seasons and pulled off big upsets. One such upset was against the University of Oregon in 2017, snapping what was, at the time, the nation’s longest home game winning streak.

But for Dickinson, none of those accomplishments were his favorite part about playing at Boise State.

“The brotherhood,” Dickinson said. “The relationships that I’ve created with guys like Alex, Justinian, [Derrick Alston], just guys that I came in with my freshman year. The relationship I feel with them is the most surreal, cool thing about my experience here at Boise State. After college, I know we’re gonna be able to talk to each other about life — when we have kids, families and come to each other’s weddings. It’s more than basketball with them.”

The seniors’ time at Boise State has not always been abundant with wins. In fact, their 2018-19 season was the worst in Boise State history at 13 wins. The season was full of close losses and ended with a 69-77 loss to the No.1 seed Nevada in the Mountain West Tournament.

2018-19 was a tough season with few highlights, but something impressive happened next for this team. One season later, they completely turned the team around, winning 19 regular-season games and earning a first-round bye in the Mountain West Tournament.

Life is moving fast for the trio. They were on the road for their final regular-season game, and will be back on the road on March 4 for the conference tournament. With the season quickly closing, Hobbs has used this fast pace to look at the next games he plays through a new lens.

“There are so many memories, and now the hard part is just trying to stay focused,” Hobbs said. “We have no more home games, but at the same time, it allows you to have a new perspective in this game, to be more thankful for every moment. It is a surreal feeling that has not all the way set in, but it gives you a new perspective and it makes me even more thankful for the few moments we have left.”

Senior night on Feb. 23 was full of emotions, as each senior was honored and escorted out of the tunnel by close friends and family members to play their final home game. As their names were called one-by-one, the camera would pan to their face and the emotions were evident.

“I tried to not let those feelings get in the way of the game and stuff, but it was hard,” Jessup said. “Just walking onto the court and hearing your name called was definitely surreal.”

The senior class boasts many individual records, but above all for them was the brotherhood. Jessup, Dickinson, Hobbs, Williams and Jorch represent the Broncos’ 2019-20 senior class.

“It’s a loss for words,” Dickinson said about how he feels as his final season comes to an end.