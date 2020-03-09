Meet the 2020 ASBSU candidates

The Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) are hosting debates for candidates running for elected positions. The debates are on Tuesday, March 10 and the voting begins on March 17 at midnight and ends at 11:59 p.m. on March 18 via a link sent to students.

President and Vice President

Astrid Wilde and Ann Snelgrove

“Putting all of our personal preferences for what we think ASBSU should do, whatever our personal agendas are, I think that’s infinitely less important than making sure that the student body actually has a voice in student government,” Wilde said.

Another priority of the pair is to make ASBSU more accessible to the student body by keeping people informed of meetings and making it apparent that students are allowed to show up, according to Snelgrove.

“From the outside, I don’t know anything about ASBSU and I think that’s a problem,” Snelgrove said. “As a student, I should know when things are. I should know what’s happening; there should be easy [accessibility].”

Carolina Zamudio and Shyanne Massie

Zamudio and Massie’s platform centers around three core ideals: transfer students, diversity and inclusion and basic needs, such as mental health.

“Because this is my first year at Boise State, I think that, as a fresh pair of eyes, I can see there’s a lot of things that we can improve on,” Zamudio said. “And so I think that there’s a lot of needs here that are not met and that’s personally what I’m learning, and which is why we have some of the platforms that we have.”

Massie works with students during orientations as the president of the Residential Housing Association and has heard the ideas and criticisms for the university.

“I am a firm believer that mental health is a basic need of students. It’s just as important as having dinner on the table,” Massie said. “Through my role now [as an assembly member and Residential Housing Association president]I currently serve on the Food Pantry and Insecurity Committee and continuing that and continuing breaking the stigma surrounding food insecurity.”

Angel Cantu and Cambree Kanala

The three platforms Cantu and Kanala are prioritizing are inclusion and diversity, food insecurity and sustainability. Both candidates hope to have students feel comfortable enough to talk to them about what they are experiencing.

“We just want to make all students at Boise State feel a sense of home and belonging at Boise State and feel like they do belong [here],” Kanala said. “I don’t think anyone should be discriminated against for their identity, their beliefs [or]their anything really.”

Cantu wants to focus on the communication between students and administration, becoming a sort of liaison for student voices and the changes they hope to implement.

“I think it’s important because a lot of students have great ideas and opinions about what’s going on on campus,” Cantu said. “And I believe [the]administration wants to hear those concerns, but it’s very hard for them to get kind of the full picture of what students want and what students are experiencing.”

Wyatt Naillon and Kylee Johnson

With focus on five pillars — applied learning opportunities, mental health awareness and advocacy, environmental sustainability, communication and visibility and diversity and inclusion — Naillon and Johnson believe focusing on these issues will make students feel more welcomed when they step onto campus.

“I understand what it’s like to go to school and not know what your future is gonna look like,” Naillon said. “I really care about the state and I think that BSU has the highest potential to serve the needs of this state. So, I would love to help make the changes that I believe it needs.”

Boise State’s Greek life and veterans are areas that Naillon and Johnson want to focus on to add additional support through different programming and diversity in representation within sororities and fraternities by listening to their needs.

“Through my position [as a member of Alpha Chi Omega’s executive board], I kind of got to work with more of Boise State’s programs and administration and staff,” Naillon said. “So, I just saw some things [and]I was like, ‘wow, I’d love to change these things,’ so I wanted to run for a position where I could impact the Boise State community more widely.”

Vice President of Inclusive Excellence

Ryann Banks

Although running unopposed, Banks is focusing on three platforms including accountability for diversity and inclusion initiatives around campus, sustainable policy and practices and visibility to students that want to be involved with the Inclusive Excellence Student Council (IESC).

“One of my big things is accountability to all diversity [and]inclusion-based reports that Boise State has published,” Banks said. “We see certain departments or groups within administration following strategic plans, but we don’t see that across the university and that’s an issue. So, I want to do a lot of accountability for student clubs, as well as administration, faculty and staff.”

Banks also seeks to increase student involvement in student government in order to give a platform for additional student voices, as well as the turnout of students for local and state governments.

Secretary of Academic Affairs

Halima Hamud

Hamud has a focus on transparency and accessibility to create a pathway that is successful for students. With a strong emphasis on involving students in the process of making decisions at the university, Hamud is working on creative ways to be involved with students and student government.

“As a Muslim woman, as a black woman, as a refugee as a child and then as a refugee adult, you learn how to use what you have to be successful [in]that moment [and]that space with what you have,” Hamud said. “And I went through a lot of adversities, but I came [out]strong [on]the other side. So, I understand, I have empathy and that’s what I bring to the table.”

Leah Pinto

Currently enrolled in her first semester at Boise State, Pinto first heard about ASBSU through the involvement fair where she realized how much she could accomplish on the students’ behalf. Pinto believes basic needs should be affordable and available to all students and is an advocate for open educational resources.

“I’m really passionate about student government and specifically writing policy; I love writing policy,” Pinto said. “And I think that when you’re passionate about something, you tend to do a better job because you’re willing to put the time and energy into it. So, I know I’m really confident I will do a good job.”

Secretary of Student Organizational Affairs

Kayla Magana

When students get involved on campus, they feel as though they have a place to go and something to care about, according to Magana. Magana’s main goal is to increase students’ awareness about the variety of clubs on campus so they can find a comfortable place to get acquainted with the college experience.

“With funding, I want students to be really comfortable with reaching out to me about funds because I know that can be a nervous process or they might be shy,” Magana said. “I want to be that person that they can go to.”

Shelby Hickey

Hickey hopes to make the funding board process as equitable as possible by allowing every club to receive the help and funding they need. She also hopes to increase the student voice on assembly and the executive team by advocating for them.

“I just want to make sure it’s even across the board because, no matter what your passion is, whether it be politics, tribal heritage or even I think there’s an anime club as well,” Hickey said. “Everybody [should]get the opportunity to do what makes them happy, whatever fuels their passion.”

Read more about the candidates running on the ASBSU website.

