Local schools, businesses experience daily change from the spread of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a halt to the world’s daily functions and has now set siege on Idaho. Boise State continues to operate classes entirely online as the rest of the state is dealing with the effects of the virus as well. Nearly all aspects of life throughout Idaho and the world have been altered due to the virus.

Idaho’s largest week-long music festival, Treefort, decided to postpone on March 11 due to the coronavirus. The festival hosts over 400 bands and numerous forts for additional activities such as drinking, eating and yoga.

“It just became that it was the most logical decision that we could make,” said Marissa Lovell, Treefort’s publicist. “Once we announced we were postponing, it seemed like things everywhere just escalated, like hours later the World Health Organization announced that it was officially a pandemic and then shortly after that the NBA was canceled.”

The festival is now scheduled to take place Sept. 23-27. Considering the circumstances, things still seem to be working in the festival’s favor according to Lovell.

“It looks like our lineup will be largely the same with a couple of additions which will be cool. That’s true for music and forts,” Lovell said. “The weather will be really nice and the music will be good, and it’ll be fun. Then we get to do another Treefort six months later in March [2021], so you get two Treeforts in six months.”

But entertainment is not the only industry taking a hit as a result of the outbreak. For K-12, entire school districts across the valley also decided to make the switch to remote coursework.

“Bus drivers started calling out because they didn’t want to be exposed to the virus and a lot of our bus drivers are in high-risk populations,” said Eric Thies, president of the West Ada Education Association. “We didn’t know how many students would be in school, teachers started calling out and we didn’t think we were going to have enough bus drivers.”

The closure of schools across the valley has created numerous if-then statements, according to Thies. Updates and decisions are changing hourly, and the West Ada School District, in particular, is trying to figure out what they can and cannot do for their students.

“There are concerns about student instruction,” Thies said. “I know a lot of universities and some of our smaller districts around are going to online instruction. But there is a fun little law that says, we have to provide services to all of our students or none of our students, there is no gray area.”

For West Ada to provide remote instruction, they would have to assure that each of their 38,000 students had internet and computer access.

“Is there a way we can maybe work with community groups to get that?” Thies said. “Like, can T-Mobile give us 10,000 hotspots and AT&T give us 10,000 hotspots? Can we patchwork an online network together big enough to actually do that?”

Even if the school district was able to patch a network, the question still remains whether online instruction can replace classroom instructional quality. Thies argued that it would not.

“West Ada is trying to provide food service to food-insecure families, like we normally would, in the summertime,” Thies said. “The problem is, we can’t do that this time of year. There are waivers, there are rules that we would have to break to do it. So, we are trying to get waivers so that we can provide those opportunities.”

There are also various matters resulting from this virus, Thies commented; one of which is the fact that West Ada purchased food for the students’ school week, before canceling classes. The question of what to do with the purchased food before expiration dates remains an issue.

“We have got 38,000 pints of milk. What do you do with that and the stuff that’s not going to last through spring break?” Thies said. “We are working with Meridian Foodbank and Boise Foodbank and things like that to figure that out. There are just a thousand little details like that that need to be worked out.”

Essential businesses such as grocery stores remain open across the state during the pandemic. There have been mass surges on toilet paper, cleaning supplies and non-perishable goods.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Jimmy Camacho, a 25-year veteran employee of Costco. “It is generally about an hour and 15 minutes before we open and there’s already like a hundred people in line.”

The line outside Costco has begun forming close to 7 a.m. each morning, and the store does not typically open its doors until 9:45 a.m., according to Camacho.

“A week and a half ago, it was all fend for yourself,” Camacho said. “The rudeness level was pretty high. But now I believe it struck home and a lot of nerves. I believe people are kind of more forced into being more humane in their actions.”

Costco has placed limits on high-demand items such as water, toilet paper, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer.

“I remember one man coming in taking, like, 21 cases of water,” Camacho said. “That’s why a lot of people did not have any, and then we were just not prepared for all these people coming in buying water and toilet paper.”

Seeing thousands of people come through Costco’s doors daily during the pandemic, Camacho stressed the importance of us all being in it together.

“People really need to be patient and they just got to work together, and I think that’s really what is kind of penetrating now with all the people,” Camacho said.