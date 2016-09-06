Local Music Ensemble Celebrates 100 Years of National Parks

By Jacob Palmer

A mixture of live chamber music and electronic synthesizers formed calm, serene melodies set to match the beauty and grandeur of the wall projections showing sweeping U.S. landscapes. Stringed instruments, a keyboard and a clarinet were all used to match a variety of different locations and moods.

This performance was a celebration of the 100th anniversary of America’s National Parks, taking place in Ming Studios on Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3.

The event started with a speech from Christina Rusnak, a composer from Portland, Oregon and the coordinator of the event.

“We were looking at how to celebrate the national parks via new music,” Rusnak said. “So I worked with about fifty composers from four or five states, and several ensembles to present new music from living composers about our national parks. This series includes two exciting programs presented by 208 Ensemble and a program of commissioned works by Third Angle in Portland.”

Performing the music was the local music group 208 Ensemble, founded by Jake Saunders, a Boise State graduate.

“I finished my masters at Boise State and I was thinking back through my experiences on what was the most valuable thing I had done,” Saunders said. “I remembered that I played in a music ensemble at University of Michigan; it was a very fun and profound experience. I’m always looking around the community to see what we don’t have here in Boise, and it occurred to me that an instrumental ensemble hadn’t been founded yet.”

The celebration of National Parks was received well by Boise residents who are geographically close to many historic places controlled by the Park Service, including the Oregon and California trail, Nez Perce historical park, the Hagerman Fossil Bed and the famous Yellowstone Park in addition to many others. National parks have also provided Boise State with a source of leisure for its students.

“Growing up, every few years my entire family on my Dad’s side would go to Yellowstone. Still to this day I enjoy going and seeing all the geysers and wildlife,” said Kasey Richardson, junior media production major.

Richardson has been to Yellowstone Park throughout his life and still enjoys visiting.

“Culture is the expression of our national values and National Parks are part of those values,” Rusnak said, “When we’re in national parks, we become our best selves. We discover ourselves. We discover what we’re made of and what our character is. What I think is very important is that new music can act as advocate for the things we value, whether it’s social justice, whether it’s human rights, whether it’s national parks, and especially for the places that we value.”