Justinian Jessup and Derrick Alston named to NABC all-district team

Justinian Jessup and Derrick Alston Jr. became the first two Broncos in program history to be named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District team in the same season. Jessup and Alston were named to the NABC All-District 17’s second team.
The Mountain West is District 17 in the NABC and the voting, which takes into consideration statistics and season performances, is done by the conference’s coaches.
This season, Alston led the Broncos in scoring with 554 points, good for the 11th-most in program history. He led the team with 98 assists and finished second in rebounding with 167. Alston had 13 games where he scored at least 20 points and had 27 games scoring in the double-digits. Alston also became the 31st 1,000-point scorer in program history.
Jessup started all 32 games for the Broncos. Passing Jimmer Fredette of BYU, Jessup became the Mountain West career three-point record holder with 325. Jessup holds the Boise State single-season, three-point record after scoring 98 this season. Jessup scored 512 points, 142 rebounds, 67 assists, 45 steals and 15 blocks. He moved to No. 8 on Boise State’s all-time scoring list.
The following is the 2019-20 seasons NABC All-District 17 team roster:
First Team
Jalen Harris, Nevada
Malachi Flynn, San Diego State
Sam Merrill, Utah State
Yanni Wetzel, San Diego State
Nico Carvacho, Colorado State
Second Team
Justinian Jessup, Boise State
Bryce Hamilton, UNLV
Derrick Alston, Jr., Boise State
Matt Mitchell, San Diego State
Neemias Queta, Utah State
Coach of the Year
Brian Dutcher, San Diego State