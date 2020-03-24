Justinian Jessup and Derrick Alston named to NABC all-district team

Justinian Jessup and Derrick Alston Jr. became the first two Broncos in program history to be named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District team in the same season. Jessup and Alston were named to the NABC All-District 17’s second team.

The Mountain West is District 17 in the NABC and the voting, which takes into consideration statistics and season performances, is done by the conference’s coaches.

This season, Alston led the Broncos in scoring with 554 points, good for the 11th-most in program history. He led the team with 98 assists and finished second in rebounding with 167. Alston had 13 games where he scored at least 20 points and had 27 games scoring in the double-digits. Alston also became the 31st 1,000-point scorer in program history.

Jessup started all 32 games for the Broncos. Passing Jimmer Fredette of BYU, Jessup became the Mountain West career three-point record holder with 325. Jessup holds the Boise State single-season, three-point record after scoring 98 this season. Jessup scored 512 points, 142 rebounds, 67 assists, 45 steals and 15 blocks. He moved to No. 8 on Boise State’s all-time scoring list.

The following is the 2019-20 seasons NABC All-District 17 team roster:

First Team

Jalen Harris, Nevada

Malachi Flynn, San Diego State

Sam Merrill, Utah State

Yanni Wetzel, San Diego State

Nico Carvacho, Colorado State

Second Team

Justinian Jessup, Boise State

Bryce Hamilton, UNLV

Derrick Alston, Jr., Boise State

Matt Mitchell, San Diego State

Neemias Queta, Utah State

Coach of the Year

Brian Dutcher, San Diego State

